Oct. 10, 2019, Letters to the Editor

Is growth stoppable?

Editor:

Can someone explain to me how current commissioners or candidates can “stop development”? Douglas County has been planning on growth for years, and there is land designated for that growth — and if someone owns that land and wants to build, they cannot really be stopped. If they request a “variance” — a change from the established building rules, the Planning Commission or the County Commissioners can reject that change, but if the developer requests no variances there is little commissioners can do to block it. (Note: The Park Ranch request to trade “land for Muller Parkway” for the right to build 2,500 homes over 30 years is outside of the master plan as it currently stands.)

“Douglas County adopted a 20-year master plan in 1996. The master plan, or comprehensive plan, is required by Nevada Revised Statutes (Chapter 278.150) for the purpose of providing long-term guidance on the development of cities, counties, and regions in Nevada.” Chapter 8 in the 2011 master plan is titled “Growth Management Element.” In the five-year updated plan it is Chapter 5 (2017).

From the 2011 master plan:

“The Building Permit Allocation and Growth Management Ordinance (refer to Chapter 20.560 in Douglas County Code) became effective on July 1, 2007, and was approved by the voters in the form of an advisory question during the general election of November 2008. The number of allocations for each year is based off of the 2000 Census population. The Douglas County 2000 Census population, outside of the jurisdiction of the TRPA, was 34,520 people. The number of allocations is compounded annually at a rate of 2 percent for the 50-year planning period resulting in a total of 26,812 allocations.”

In the November 2017 update to the Growth Management Element:

“The total number of annual residential allocations was set at 317 permits in 2007, for example, and gradually increases up to 837 allocations by the year 2056. Of the 26,812 allocations available between 2007 and 2056, 4,773 are available for vested projects and 22,039 allocations are available for project and individual allocations.”

In addition, the county has established certain areas as “receiving areas” — those areas available to “receive” development rights for housing development. The Gardnerville Ranchos’ has the most allocated “receiving area” of over 1,000 acres. “According to this review of undeveloped residential parcels, there are 4,605.97 acres of vacant residential parcels which could support 4,029 dwelling units based on allowable density for each zoning district. Using the same 2010 Census PPH figure of 2.38, it is estimated that the existing undeveloped residential parcels could support a population of 9,589.”

If you do not “get” this, go to http://www.DouglasCountyNV.gov website and search for the master plan and read all about it. Our citizens should all be informed of what a Commissioner can, and cannot do, before basing their vote on the promises in advertisements.

Deni Caster

Gardnerville

Aktion Club doing good work

Editor:

I had the pleasure and honor to attend a monthly meeting hosted by the Carson Valley Kiwanis Aktion Club earlier this year and felt compelled to share not only my experience but what I learned about this gem of a club that is not only making a beautiful impact within the Carson Valley but various other countries as well.

The Aktion Club is comprised of dedicated adults with disabilities that share the same goal; serving. While the majority of their community service projects are centered around the Carson Valley, a past project that I was able to learn about first-hand during the meeting, exhibited the extent of this club’s influence. Specifically, they were working on obtaining sponsorship for bed kids for Sleeping Children Around the World, a charitable organization founded in 1970 by Murray and Margaret Dryden, providing bed kits to children in developing countries. Gary Dove with the club expressed a significant amount of passion while introducing the program, that clearly inspired it’s members to take action.

The influence of this club not only serves to improve our community and countries around the world but also provides an inspiring transformational network and outlet for its members who develop self-confidence, leadership and a belief that despite their disabilities, they can make a difference in each other’s lives through the relationships established, the community and the world. I can’t begin to express my gratitude for being welcomed to attend a meeting with the Aktion Club; my one time participation at that monthly meeting has had a profound impact on me, one that I hope others in this community can share in.

Tammy McComb

Food Service Supervisor

Douglas County

Giving Tree donation appreciated

Editor:

On behalf of the Suicide Prevention Network Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Northern Nevada Giving Tree members for their most generous donation. The NNGT is a group of very active community members who come together to learn about the many agencies in our valley. We are very fortunate to be chosen this quarter. A big thanks also goes to Ginger and Toni. Due to their leadership and perseverance our Valley has the benefit in helping others bring more resources and programs to the those who are in need!

This donation will be used to further suicide prevention and stigma reduction. Our goal is to continue these efforts without charging for our services, and provide suicide prevention training, crisis intervention, education, and direct support services. In 2018, Suicide Prevention started a PTSD support group. This group has grown to host 15-25 participants bimonthly. The ages vary, we have men and women, and all have been affected to some sort of trauma in their life not just with active duty in the military. Many of our participates cannot afford counseling, our vision is to have the funds to pay for counselors for many of these folks who do not have insurance. We also hope to put more funds toward programs that focus on community members, who are 50 and older. In 2018 there were 18 completed suicides, 9 of them were over 52. If we could educate the community, teach them the warning signs, then we will all live in a safer community, with neighborhoods that work together to keep us all living in a healthy environment.

Debbie Posnien

Suicide Prevention Network

Executive Director

Event dressed up with costumes

Editor:

I, like hundreds of others, enjoyed a sunny Saturday at Mainstreet Gardnerville’s Fall Fest. Tahoe Youth & Family Services collected Halloween costumes, accessories and fall décor, opened our “Ghouls & Goblins Costume Shack,” then watched the delight on the faces of children and adults as they found the “perfect” costume for upcoming October activities. For a donation of any amount, customers could touch, try on dreamy princess dresses, or pull together creative costumes accessorizing with masks, capes or hats and walk away learning about how proceeds support child, teen, adult and family mental health and substance abuse counseling. A huge thanks to Lisa and Todd Whear allowing costume drop off at Stor-All locations, setting up and encouraging folks to visit our shack; unsung heroes who donated costumes making our event successful; families’ generous donations on site; and Lena Pendery, UNR Cooperative Extension, for our signage. Due to overwhelming event success, Stor-All will continue to accept costumes before and after Halloween to prepare for next year. Finally, thanks to those who signed up to volunteer for TYFS in some capacity and kudos to Mainstreet Gardnerville for expanding participation over the years from Coffin Races to a Fall Fest “must attend” event.

Cheryl Bricker

Tahoe Youth & Family Services

Board President