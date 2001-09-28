Obituaries

Lowell Callahan

Longtime Valley resident; known as unique artist

Friends are welcome at a graveside service for Lowell Alva Callahan, 91, today, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Genoa Cemetery.

Mr. Callahan died Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Reno.

He was born May 15, 1910, in Parmelia, Texas, to M.M. and Emmaline Hipp Callahan.

His parents moved from Texas to New Mexico in a covered wagon, then to Arizona. They were cotton farmers and the depression and droughts caused them to move to California, where Mr. Callahan and his dad built houses and worked on highway construction.

Mr. Callahan attended Arizona State University in Tempe for two years.

He resided in Yuba City, Calif., from 1946 to 1958 and moved to Carson Valley in 1959. He retired as a construction foreman.

He loved hunting and fishing and the out-of-doors. He was an avid artist and especially enjoyed watercolor painting. He is known for his unique, bright style of painting.

Mr. Callahan was preceded in death by his wife Nellie, son Ned Lowell and brothers Lester and Jim.

Survivors include his sons Don of Minden and Tom of Gardnerville; daughters Patsy Nell Warren of Oroville, Calif., and Peggy Sue Wren of Glen Eden Beach, Ore.; sisters Nevatta Morrison of Prescott, Ariz., and Leona Gehrig of Sedona, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Walton’s Funeral Home in Minden handled arrangements.