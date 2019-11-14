No better way to recognize community

What a spectacular evening. From the time we opened the doors to the very end, “It’s Time to Shine,” the 2019 Community Recognition Awards was an evening to remember.

We want to thank the many people and organizations who made it all possible. We will start with our full partner for the event, The Record-Courier and Associate Publisher Tara Addeo, who helped at every step of the process. Our event sponsors; Carson Valley Medical Center, Douglas County, Bently Nevada – A Baker Hughes Business, Minden Tahoe Airport, The Chateau at Gardnerville, Bing Materials, Douglas Disposal, Biofilm Management Inc, Nevada State Bank, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Inn, City National Bank, Dr. James the Dentist, AFLAC – Susan Conner, Bently Heritage, Carson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Edgewood Companies provide the support that makes the dinner possible.

Our ambassador team steps up to transform the Valley Ballroom reflecting the theme everywhere you looked. Deb Posnien, Ted Thran, Kathi Rittenhouse, Audrey Wilson, Gary Dove and Carrie Nicolaisen, assisted by Patti Hopkins, Jodi Hutt and Eric Rittenhouse, did the work of stringing lights, covering chairs, placing clocks and creating the stage design and then doing it all in reverse when we were done. Providing them with expertise and the materials to work with were Rich and Angelina Ellis at Elevated Events and Lori Britton at A Wildflower. Our amazing clock party favors were designed and made by Lynn Falcone at the Chocolate Shoppe by Sweet Images.

John Humphrey got us great images of the winners receiving their awards and Belinda Grant captured room photos, table shots and gave our attendees a chance to get a more formal portrait taken when they arrived. Melissa Blosser arrived with camera and captured some great images for us as well. The staff at Carson Valley Inn, from the gracious and efficient serving team to the awesome job by the chef and his team did a spectacular job of taking care of our guests.

We were privileged to be allowed to say thank you to some very special members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at this year’s event and we thank Capt. Daniel Britton, Investigator Ryan Young and Investigator Brandon Williamson for being willing to step in to the spotlight to accept our appreciation. Special thanks to Sheriff Dan Coverley for putting his guys to the front and then doing an eloquent job of explaining to the attendees just how exceptional the work done by the three officers was.

No recognition awards would be possible without the honorees and we congratulate again the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley, the Service Club of the Year; Between Horses and Humans, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year; Rob Beltramo of the Washoe Tribe, the Employee of the Year; The Chateau at Gardnerville, the Business of the Year; Kathy Hone, the Volunteer of the Year and John (and Sue) Carne, our Citizen of the Year.

Finally, our thanks to all of the supporters of those people and organizations who took the time to join us, enjoy good company, food and drink, a few laughs and a lot of admiration and affection for the honorees.

This event reminds us of the extraordinary people in our community and we feel fortunate to put the spotlight on those people each year. We’re already thinking of ways to make it even better when we will do it all again next year.

Alicia Main is chamber manager for the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.