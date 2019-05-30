Muralists heading for Minden

Editor Kurt Hildebrand

Jay Aldrich

The last time Skye Walker appeared in the pages of The Record-Courier was 1992 when he appeared with the Earth Walkers, a musical environmental group that performed around the country.

The Walker family lived in Carson Valley in the 1980s, where mom Lynn said she worked in Markleeville while husband Morris did a stint for Nevada Magazine.

Skye attended school at Jacks Valley and Gardnerville back then, but when his touring family moved on, so did he.

That was a long time ago, Lynn said. The family went to Spain and then Hawaii, all the while performing at schools to entertain and educate.

Lynn said on Tuesday that Skye will be returning to Carson Valley next month to create a mural at Douglas High School.

Skye received a four-year scholarship from Oregon State University in 1997.

Always an artist, he won second place for the U.S. Post Office Stamp Design Contest for drawing a dinosaur when he was 8 years old.

At 40, these days his work cannot be contained on a postage stamp and decorates the sides of buildings.

Skye has been on a coast-to-coast mural painting tour

You can take a look at some of his work on his website at Skyewalkerart.com or go to Iamskyewalker on facebook.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21