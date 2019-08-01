Miss Nevada interns with Douglas County

In my capacity as editor of The Record-Courier I get press releases from folks all the time.

For me, occasionally, it’s more interesting to see who the contact person is than the actual information provided.

In today’s issue, we’re including an item on the formation of an opiate task force, prepared by none other than 2016 Miss Nevada Bailey Gumm.

Bailey is a public information intern for Douglas County. A graduate of Douglas High School and Westminster College in Utah, she received her bachelor’s degree in communication and has been working for the county since July 11, according to the county’s Facebook Page, which I clearly do not visit often enough.

■ ■ ■

I’ve received a couple of releases from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services including the contact information for former R-C photographer Shannon Litz.

Shannon went to work for the state as a photographer for Gov. Brian Sandoval, and I would run into her accompanying his honor.

She said she’s just filling in on that job for now, but she’s way too valuable to leave idle for any length of time.

■ ■ ■

Another name I spotted on a press release was Dominique Etchgoyhen’s.

Dominique is deputy director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Around the beginning of June, he said he was helping out with the department’s PR load.

■ ■ ■

On Aug. 17, I celebrate 30 years since my byline first appeared in The Record-Courier.

It has been a long crazy ride, and these folks are just a few of the people I’ve met over the years.

I don’t think I have another 30 years in me, but I’m willing to give it a go.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21.