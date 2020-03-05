Making a difference

Last week, we said farewell to one of the best Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce directors we’ve had in a long time.

Bill Chernock served the Douglas County business community during one of the most tumultuous times in Douglas County since the Great Depression.

As near as we can tell, Chernock is only the eighth person to be executive director of the chamber in its 75 years and certainly the longest serving, with a dozen years.

The very same day Chernock wrapped up his tenure, we learned that Douglas County Superintendent of Schools Teri White announced her impending retirement.

While it doesn’t seem like five whole years since she took the position, White has done a great job as superintendent.

Having been honored by both the Nevada Association of School Boards and the Nevada Association of Superintendents, White has been a great asset to education in Douglas County.

We watched her in action not three days before learning the news, conducting a public scoping session on changes proposed for the schools.

We’ve see a lot of folks gathering public comment in our years in Douglas County, and White did a stellar job encouraging people to participate and answering questions.

We know who will be taking on the chamber director’s job and we have every confidence that Alicia Main is up to the task.

But filling White’s shoes will be a big task for a school board where a majority of the seats are up for election.

Nevada Archivist Guy Rocha described the people who make up a community as the “human landscape.”

These two leaders will be missed and the human landscape they helped shape will be less interesting without them.