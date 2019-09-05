Letters to the editor for Sept. 5, 2019

Gathering for charity

Editor:

The 10th annual “All 4 Charity” King Crab & Steak Cookout was at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Proceeds from this year’s dinner support MEFIYI (Me-for-Incredible-Youth) 2019-20 school year sports-education programs and Douglas High School volleyball program.

A great evening of fun, food and prizes thanks to our outstanding sponsors Western Nevada Supply, Edward Jones Investments-James Berston, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Carson Valley Medical Center, Starbucks, Gillmor-Coons Real Estate Group, The Record Courier, Northstar Lending, Four Point Engineering, Pre Construction Services Group, Northern Nevada Juniors (NNJ) Volleyball Club, Blue Ribbon Personnel Services, Associated General Contractors of Nevada, Stellar Snacks, Biofilm Management, Bing Construction, Battle Born Welding, Fabric Chicks, Swag Blue Moon, Intero Real Estate Services-Dennis McDuffe , Alex Uribe State Farm, Coldwell Banker-Shele Pandl, and 20/30 Men’s Club #85.

We are grateful Nevada State Sen. James Settelmeyer and Nevada State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler were in attendance.

A successful charitable event experience starts with its volunteers. Shout our to event hostess Douglas High School student athlete Sofia DeLange, Douglas High School culinary, Douglas High School volleyball coaches, student-athletes and parents, Mary Lahlum and Linda White for your tremendous time, effort and support. Our event committee, Michael McLaughlin, Alicia Main, James Berston, Alexa Sinclair, John Collins, Laura Bridwell, Mia Townsell, Ryan Moglich, Michelle Luna, JoJo and Suzi Townsell want to express our gratitude for the amazing community support. Next year, same king crab, same ribeye steak, same place. All 4 Charity.

JoJo Townsell

Minden

St. Gall thankful for Rummage Sale donations

Editor’s Note: a mix-up resulted in the wrong letter publishing. Here is the correct letter.

Editor:

St. Gall Catholic Church is most grateful to our wonderful community for all their donations to our annual rummage sale. Many thanks to all of our annual shoppers, who support this great event. To our volunteers, inside and outside for their great devotion of time and labor. Those that donated lunch, snack and goodies to our workers throughout the month of July. The Record-Courier for our ad, COD Casino for advertising the event on their marquee, Douglas Disposal for their donation, Park Ranch for letting us store our donations, China Springs, men and ladies for assistance with set up, loading sold items and clean up. Sani Hut, Churches Carson Valley Methodist and Shadow Mountain for the use of their parking lots. Walmart for their donation of water.

It is because of these donations that we are able to continue our fundraiser for the parish and this year marks our 100-year anniversary in the Valley, with 33 years of rummage sales.

Again, thank you for another successful year.

St. Gall Rummage Committee

Gardnerville

Thanks for all the support

Editor:

I wanted to write a huge thank you to all of the people who came out to my Zumba fundraiser on Aug. 23. I especially wanted to say a huge thank you to Zumba instructors Lyn, Anita, Mariana, Jeff, Laura and Wilma. Additionally, I am so grateful to Kurt Hildebrand and The Record-Courier for publishing my story, as well as all the people who came and supported me in my fight against cancer. I am so appreciative to live in this community because we are so close to one another, and we care for each other like family.

Haley Vana

Gardnerville

Reclaim future from Alzheimer’s

Editor:

It’s one of those things I never imagined could happen, but it did. A close family member was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s been a five-year journey so far. She’s at the stage when serious symptoms occur, like hallucinations and short-term memory loss.

I’m not alone. More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to triple in the next few decades.

We are fortunate in Douglas County as we have a support group that meets monthly in Minden (second Thursday, 2 p.m., Episcopal Church at 1531 Esmeralda). If you know of or care for somebody with Alzheimer’s, stop by and meet with others who are walking in the same shoes.

Researchers are frantically trying to find a cure for this dread disease. But that takes money. A major event held nationwide is the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It raises awareness and funds for research, care and support.

This year’s regional walk will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Sparks Marina. I’ve done it twice and I’m planning to do it again this year. It’s an awesome experience to join more than 1,000 other folks who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s, have the disease, care for somebody with it, or who just want to be part of something good.

This year we’ve formed a Carson Valley group. For information call 775-901-8066. To make a donation to the team (any amount helps), send a check made out to “Alzheimer’s Association” and mail it to directly to the Association (noting it is for Carson Valley Group) at 639 Isbell Road, Suite 240, Reno, 89509.

Together, let’s end this disease. Let’s reclaim the future for millions of Americans.

Pat Stanley

Minden

Not another casino

Editor:

I read with interest the business items section of your newspaper.

First item regarding Paul Schat’s bakery was encouraging. But then; here we go again with the permit for another casino? So, let me get this straight, a car wash at the entrance to Minden is so very attractive and accommodating to all those residents that would have rather had a supermarket. And now, something this valley really needs is another casino? I can hardly wait to read the crime section of this paper after another casino is opened, especially next to the Walmart.

I guess it’s acceptable to this county for indigent to park their RVs in and around the Walmart, dealing drugs, dumping waist, old toilets. At least with the new casino they will have a nice building to deal their drugs in and have a drink while they’re at it. Would it kill the county’s commissioners to approve a nice “family” restaurant in Minden or Gardnerville?

Deborah Domenici

Gardnerville

Simon says ‘it’s only a joke’

Editor:

Honestly people cannot take a joke these days! In fact, you may have noticed, no one tells jokes these days. I laughed out loud when I read “Simon says you suck” T-shirt.

I am gobsmacked that someone would be offended and actually call you to complain about it being disrespectful.

Folks being on constant high alert and ready to be offended just sucks the fun out of life.

Cathryn Kotler

Minden