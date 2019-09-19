Letters to the editor for Sept. 19, 2019

Backing the badge

Editor:

A few years ago, law enforcement across the country was getting a lot of negative “attention.” The agents at my company felt that our local law enforcement did a great job and helped make Carson Valley a great place to live. In 2016 we started an event called Burgers 4 Badges. The intent was to throw an “appreciation party” for the men and women of our local law enforcement complete with live music and food, and invite the public so they could have a chance to eat, listen to live music and “hang out” with local law enforcement, all for free. When members of the business community, and the community in general, got word of the event, this being the great community that it is, the asked “great idea, how can we help?” Since we felt like we had the event handled, we invited donations and since we, along with Sierra Pacific Mortgage, were covering the cost of the event, every dollar donated would go directly to Douglas County Sheriff’s Advisory Council. We just had the third event on Sept. 7 (we missed 2018) and, thanks to the community, the donors and the DCSO, the event was great a success once again. I wanted to especially thank our co-sponsor, Kim Marcarelli from Sierra Pacific Mortgage, for sharing in the cost of the event. Also, a big thanks to Teresa Duffy and the local cadets for helping us set up and clean up, the local band, No Clue, Joseph Ouellette and his Live Fire crew for the food, and all the donors for a great event. We look forward to doing it again next year – I hope you can make it.

John Fisher

Broker-Owner

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates

Supports the slaughterhouse

Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of the proposed Sinclair Family Farm Slaughterhouse. As a relatively recent transplant from the California side of Lake Tahoe, I love the rural aspect of the Carson Valley. We actually moved here because our daughter wanted to be a part of the agriculture program at Douglas High School. She is now studying conservation veterinary medicine at UNR in its College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources.

A neighbor told me about the proposed slaughterhouse and how it would “definitely” decrease our property values here in the Foothill and surrounding areas. I had to pause a moment and think about this statement. I absolutely disagree with the notion that putting a slaughterhouse on land that should be used for agriculture would be a detriment to my property value. As a matter of fact, I believe supporting agricultural businesses, like a slaughterhouse, would essentially keep our valley from becoming a smaller version of California’s central valley, with urban subdivisions and mini mansions. I believe we need to support our farmers and ranchers and the land they have preserved for future agricultural traditions.

Another reason for the opposition is the “smell” from a slaughterhouse. I live downwind of herds of cattle. I have horses on my property. The smell of livestock is all around. After reading the details of the proposed slaughterhouse, I do not see any reason to believe that there will be any detrimental smells coming from the small facility. I find it reassuring, as well, that the Sinclair Family Farm will be using the Temple Grandin rules for livestock handling. (https://www.grandin.com/references/new.corral.html)

My husband and I support any agricultural business that supports local ranchers and farmers. Having a local slaughterhouse would hopefully lower costs for ranchers who have to render their livestock at facilities outside of the valley. Don’t we want to keep things local and affordable? We do, and that’s another reason why we support the proposed slaughterhouse.

Daunelle Wulstein

Gardnerville

Favors a slaughterhouse

Editor:

I’ve lived in Garnerville and the surrounding area for going on 46 years. My wife, 35 years.

Just a few days ago I heard about the request of a business co-op to purchase the old Storke dairy on Centerville and Highway 88.

The desired intent is to convert the old dairy into a beef processing facility.

The obvious benefactors being the processors, local cattle growers and ranchers in the Valley.

I now, after considerable thought, am all for it.

People, look around, a lot of us live on and around ag lands, ranches and farms, especially those of us who seem to be complaining the loudest.

Apparently those against the idea must think that the steaks and burgers they eat are grown and processed at the grocery store.

Also, there seems to be concerns about noise and traffic, utter nonsense! Really? At the roundabout at 88 and centerville? Impact would, by any estimation, be negligible.

As for property values, I would defy anyone to provide any empirical evidence of that.

Oh, and the smell. Has anyone smelled a 350-cow dairy? By comparison, no smell.

We, as a community now have the opportunity to have a real and direct way to allow for an actual “local” product produced and processed here. A facility that can be used by local ranchers to avoid the costly transport of their cattle to Reno or Fallon.

The cattle we see in the pastures and fields are not pets, they don’t have names, they are a crop, like corn, wheat, alfalfa and hay. All are grown to eat.

I live off Foothill Road within two miles of the proposed project. I drive by the site regularly. I believe the location to be perfect for the proposed use.

Impact of any kind would be minimal at worst, and certainly less impactful than yet another subdivision.

That of course, I’m sure some people would prefer.

What I’ve seen over these many years living in this town and area, is the slow and steady degradation of the rural way of life that many proclaim to have moved here for.

This project would be a good fit now and has been historically for this area.

Rick Firkins

Gardnerville

Changing the Valley’s nature

Editor:

Many of us moved to the Carson Valley as a retirement destination to experience the peace and calm of this enchanting rural community. We chose to live our remaining years amidst the picturesque fields of growing hay and grazing livestock, with views of the Sierra Nevada and Pine Nut Mountains. We are so fortunate and blessed to live here.

Yet, many of us are saddened by the rush by certain members of the Board of County Commissioners to change the nature of our valley by establishing high-density housing that is sure to alter the quality of our lives by increasing traffic congestion, smog, and potentially more crime. It would also strain our existing infrastructure, schools, police force, and limited water resources. It will create what many of us fled from when we moved here.

Instead of high-density housing, I cast my vote for “smart” growth that allows for selective building while preserving as much as possible the rural flavor of the Carson Valley. And, I’m probably not alone in my wish.

As many of you know, the Park Cattle Co., is seeking approval for a 2,500-home development on the outskirts of Minden. We need to make the effort to stop this development from becoming a reality and potentially creating a standard for future development in this region.

Although I am personally against this development, perhaps it would be wise for our county officials to consider the points made by Terry Burnes in his column from Sept. 12. That is, to first address the needs and vision of our community, how it wishes to grow, and the consequences of that growth — as part of the Master Plan update process — before adopting the Park development proposal. It is the job of our county officials to serve the greater community and not the select few.

County Commissioner Dave Nelson will lead a town hall meeting at Hamdog’s Restaurant in Gardnerville 6 p.m. Sept. 24. He will present information on this project and allow time for questions and discussion.

This proposal will be heard by the Planning Commission sometime in October and by the County Commissioners on 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Old Courthouse in Minden. This is your chance to voice your opposition to this project. Let’s pack the house.

Lastly, please email the County Commissioners, especially Commissioners Rice, Walsh, and Penzel, and express your opposition. Send it to the county manager, Patrick Cates, with instructions to distribute your email to the commissioners and include it in the Nov. 7 Board agenda packet. Patrick Cates’ email address is pcates@douglasnv.us.

Bob Russo

Gardnerville

Where is Amodei?

Editor:

When is Rep. Mark Amodei, our Republican “representative” in Congress, coming out of hiding?

The fall recess is supposed to be the time when members of Congress hold town halls and take the pulse of voters back at home.

Amodei hasn’t held a town hall since early 2017, scurrying instead to closed meetings with audiences guaranteed to be friendly. Last month, after being confronted by health care advocates outside a closed meeting in Reno, he hinted that he’d hold a town hall Sept. 30. Last week, he boldly retreated. According to Vivian Leal, a health care advocate and leader of Northern Nevada Indivisible, Amodei’s staff said they couldn’t book a preferred venue in Carson City and would be “in touch” about an alternative in the “months ahead.”

Come on, Congressman. There’s only one venue in all of Northern Nevada? I bet you could have a great event at Minden Park. It’s lovely in late September.

Here’s the real problem: Amodei wants to come across as open and reasonable, but he’s a lapdog who instantly caves to his party bosses. (The GOP no longer has a coherent “party line,” just enforcers.) Amodei will murmur something vague and appeasing, whether it’s about meeting with constituents, protecting health care or supporting background checks on gun purchases. But when it comes to follow-through, he does what he’s told and makes a lame excuse. Rinse and repeat.

Remember how Sir Mark-the-Lionhearted complained two years ago when House Republicans were trying to ram through a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, without any hearings? In the end, he voted for repeal.

It’s one thing to be a solid conservative. It’s another thing to hide from your own constituents and ignore real concerns that affect all of us regardless of politics. The Second Congressional District spans a lot of territory, but it’s not anywhere near too big for a grown-up member of Congress to hold a town hall.

If Amodei won’t come to the public, however, the public can come to him. Starting next week, and on the third Friday of every month after that, Indivisible Northern Nevada is organizing a “Fridays at Amodei’s” visit to his Reno office. I, for one, plan to attend.

Edmund Andrews

Zephyr Cove

Thanks to Sertoma

Editor:

Tahoe Youth & Family Services would like to say thank you to the Carson Valley Sertoma for helping us kick start a new Transitional Housing program in South Lake Tahoe. This Transitional Living program will provide housing for young adults (18-24) that are currently homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless in South Lake Tahoe.

Sertoma provided an enormous amount of apartment and office supplies to help get this program started. Tahoe Youth and our community is very fortunate to have such a generous organization who cares about their community. Thanks to Carson Valley Sertoma, Christmas came early for Tahoe Youth.

Karen S. Carey

Executive Director of Tahoe Youth & Family Services

How about using recycled paper?

Editor:

“Canada’s boreal forest is being leveled at an alarming and unsustainable rate: 1 million acres a year.” (NRDC)

This is not something I read in the “Connection” although I think it should be addressed in that magazine as the only magazine read by most Costco members.

No major household brands of toilet paper – including Costco – contain any recycled content. ZERO! This is something you must address: the fact that Americans are flushing forests down the toilet. How can you condone this?

Costco should be a leader. You have so many members that you could make a difference. You tout a lot of things that are organic and environmentally friendly. Toilet paper is ubiquitous and Costco sells an enormous amount of toilet paper and gets an F grade from NRDC (along with Charmin, UltraSoft, Quilted Northern and Angel Soft).

Please address this issue now. Costco should be responsibly sourcing paper that will save the planet, not destroying virgin forests such as the boreal forest in Canada.

With the rain forest in Brazil going up in smoke and being razed, you should be doing your part.

Penelope Wright

Gardnerville

Bring it

Editor:

While watching the Democrat debates they have finally convinced me that in the near future for them to grab absolute power they are and will try to remove all guns. I’m convinced that these cowards are willing to put hundreds if not thousands of our law enforcement and military in harm’s way to enforce their power grab. I believe these cowards should be on the front lines doing the confiscating. I would welcome the Betos of the Democratic Party to come to my door to try to confiscate my property.

Terry Davis

Gardnerville Ranchos

Just repeating what you heard

Editor:

I just finished reading the letter to the editor entitled “Not voting for Trump in 2020.” I don’t usually involve myself in these unwarranted attacks on the president of the United States, however in this case I feel compelled to do so. Perhaps the writer should take the time to form a realistic and original opinion of his own.

It’s easy to sit back in your chair and cite unsubstantiated accusations. You may not like Trump’s hair style and he is on occasion a little rough around the edges, but never forget he is the president of the United States and deserves the respect of the office.

The loyal Americans who support the president’s love of country have had to endure the attacks on him, his family and his policies.

Your poison pen letter to the editor only goes to show that you are merely repeating the same baseless accusations as all of the fake news outlets. Everything you wrote about Trump you heard repeated over and over again on CNN and we all know how accurate their reporting is.

In closing, I would suggest that you go back to walking your dog, watching while it deposits your literary works on people’s lawns.

Shirley Connole

Minden