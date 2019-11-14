Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2019

Trick or Treat Safety Street a success

Editor:

Trick or Treat Halloween Safety Street was such a wonderful success because of all the businesses and non-profits that sponsor the event and/or come out and decorate a booth and distribute candy to all the kids. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office thanks each and every one of you for your continued support that helps make our community such a wonderful place to live. All of you help contribute in providing a safe and fun event for our children. Corporate sponsors: Bently Heritage, Beverly Realty, Inc., Carson City Toyota, Carson Tahoe Health, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Medical Center, Dart Beverage Center, French Bar, Gardnerville Grocery Outlet, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Heavenly Mountain Resort, INAG, Inc., Ironwood Stadium Cinema 8 Theater, JT Basque Bar & Dining, Millennium Medical & Spa Suites, Michael Hohl Motor Company, Northwest Martial Arts, Pro Group Management, Inc., Rachel Lomeli Photography, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, The Record-Courier, Town of Minden,, Trader Joes, , Sierra Market, Valley Pediatric Dentistry, Walmart #5864 and Booth Participants: Boys and Girls Club of Carson Valley, Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Carson Valley Medical Center, Carson Valley Fastpitch, Carson Valley Sertoma, Carson Valley Swim Center, Family Support Council, Greater Nevada Credit Union, International Footprinters Assoc., Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, LifePoint Church, Micahel Hohl, Millenium Medical & Spa Suites, Northwest Martial Arts, Partnership Douglas County, Pro Group Management, Rachel Lomeli Photography, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, Valley Pediatric Dentistry, St. Galls Catholic Church, Moxy Up, Town of Minden, Tumbleweeds Gymnastics andWashoe Tribe Police Dept. Look forward to seeing you all next year.

Teresa Duffy

Gardnerville

Thanks for Heavenly Holiday Faire

Editor:

The Carson Valley United Methodist Women would like to thank everyone who supported our Nov. 4 “Heavenly Holiday Faire.” We especially appreciate The Record-Courier’s coverage as well as donations from local merchants including Thai Jasmine, Edge of the World Vacations, Lake Tahoe Epic Curling, Kim Hunter Steed, Grocery Outlet, Dangberg Home Ranch Park, Carson Valley Quilt Guild, Andrea Hobbs, The Lodge/Ted Hansen, Dwayne Hicks of Carson Valley Tours, Carson Valley Arts Council, P.J. Nosek, Barbara Clark, Christi Tolbert of TNT Photography, Angeli Summerville, Raley’s Grocery Store, Nita Summers, Neil Hill of A Sign Shop, Nyona’s Studio.

A special thanks goes to all the individuals who donated to the silent auction, raffle baskets, craft supplies and/or donated their time and creativity.

Their generosity as well as the patronage by all the shoppers enables us to contribute to local groups such as Kids & Horses, City of Refuge, Awaken, Carson Valley Food Closet, Abbey’s Crossing, Suicide Prevention Network, Partnership of Community Resources, and Austin’s House as well as some national and international charities.

Our sincere gratitude goes to all who made this year’s event a success.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas!

Susan Hamarlund, co-chair

Sharon Calvert, Chair

Gardnerville

Opposed to slaughterhouse

Editor:

We write to oppose the application for locating a slaughterhouse near our home in Douglas County.

Our concerns are many and very serious.

The groundwater is threatened by pollution.

The air quality in the Carson Valley is at risk.

This project at this location will likely lead to other similar industrial projects that will change the quality of life for Carson Valley residents.

Traffic on Highway 88 an Centerville will be complicated by heavy trucks in and out of the slaughterhouse.

Overall, you should deny this request because allowance would change and deteriorate the great present quality of life in our Carson Valley for all residents.

Kerstin and Charles Wolle

Gardnerville

Don’t criticize the president

Editor:

My letter is in response to John O’Neill’s letter dated Oct. 31. First I’d like to point out that your letter, Mr. O’Neill, is appearing in The Record-Courier on Halloween, the most evil and deceptive of all celebrated days in America. You mention in your letter that you have reached the ripe old age of 87. Congratulations. My first thought when I read that you are 87 was, “Well, Burke’s paradox is evident in your letter. “He who is not a Republican at twenty compels one to doubt the generosity of his heart; but he who, after thirty persists, compels one to doubt his soundness of mind.” So in your opinion a blow hard is a far greater threat to our “republic” than a liar, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor, if you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance.” “The annual savings to Americans under this plan will be $2,500.” Mr. O’Neill, your vitriol for our president is very unattractive at your age.

Deborah Domenici

Gardnerville

Don’t become like California

Editor:

The annual California forest fires are upon us again although not as damaging as the Paradise fire of last year and perhaps not as much smoke pollution as in the past. More than 20 of the fires in the past several years have been linked to PG&E equipment including the Paradise fire that killed 85 people.

PG&E under state law is held responsible for tens of billions of dollars in damages and has filed for bankrupty protection. The overzealous governor and legislature have forced PG&E to skip on safety upgrades and repairs, instead utilizing billions to more expensive, political Green Energy efforts.

Wall Street Journal has blamed environmental regulations and mandates for California fires and the current blackouts that are aimed at preventing them. Opposition to logging and prescribed burns in California forests as well as the litigious culture that makes it more difficult to hire tree trimmers that have left the state, leaving the fuel for additional future fires.

President Trump told Gov. Newsom he must clean his forest floors and added, every year as the fires rage, it is the same thing and then he comes to federal government for financial bailout, no more.

We also get most of our gasoline in Nevada from California, that is much more expensive than in rest of the nation due to their environmental regulations. So the message for Nevada voters: don’t become like California (most taxed and regulated state with a lot of self-inflicted problems), by joining the liberal progressive socialistic agenda utilized by them.

Mark Tarvainen

Gardnerville

Help Rotary fight polio

Editor:

World Polio Day was celebrated Oct. 24 globally, to generate awareness toward eradication of polio as well as to commemorate the efforts of thousands of Rotarians, World Health Organization employees and other volunteers committed to the eradication of polio.

Polio is almost entirely eradicated in the world due largely to the efforts of Rotary International, which in 1985 launched Polio Plus and in 1988 helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. That initiative includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working to immunize the children of the world against polio.

Rotary Club of Minden has made eradicating polio an important part of our club’s global initiatives by consistently donating to Rotary International Polio Plus Fund. In 1988, Rotary International made a commitment to fathers and mothers around the world that someday, thanks to Rotary, and now our global partners, no parent will see their son or daughter paralyzed or their life shortened by polio.

Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. Over 2.5 billion children in 122 countries have received the vaccine. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent. But it is crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match any donation 3-1. Will you consider a donation? See endpolio.org/donate or send your donation to Minden Rotary Club, P.O. Box 284, Minden, NV 89423 and we will send it on to Rotary International (make checks out to The Rotary Foundation with PolioPlus in memo section).

Ursula Prebezac

Minden Rotary president