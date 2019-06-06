Letters to the Editor for June 6, 2019

Kiwanis club hosts successful event

Editor:

On May 4, 2019, the Carson Valley Kiwanis Club hosted its inaugural Spring Into Wine 2019 event at the Supper Club at Genoa Lakes Golf Course. The event was the concept of one of our members, Mike Mazza, general manager of Raley’s in Gardnerville. Mike, along with a dedicated committee of Kiwanians, had this vision to provide a signature event for our community, and all of the net proceeds would benefit our scholarship fund.

I am so pleased to report that 225 guests attended the event, which featured 27 wineries serving 59 varietals of wine. Additionally, Bently Heritage Estate Distillery provided spirits, and the contributing distributor of all the wines, Scott Little of Break Thru Beverage, provided additional spirits and craft beers. Dozens of local vendors and generous donors contributed items for silent raffle, and Tec Childers of Genoa Lakes and Columbus meats provided heavy appetizers.

This event was very successful, and we are pleased to contribute all net proceeds benefit our scholarship fund. We will contribute $15,000 in scholarships to well-deserved students from local high schools this year, and we are dedicated to matching this amount every year. With our wonderful community’s continued support of this event, we are hopeful to grow this amount in the near future.

In addition to all of those who attended this event, we owe a special debt of gratitude to Mike and Scott as previously mentioned, and the following folks and local companies: Cynthia Ferris-Bennett (Sierra Chef), Lynn Falcons (The Chocolate Shoppe), Peter DiFillipo (ABE Printing), Angelina of Elevated Events, Jess Rackley (Record Courier) and the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

All of us who call the Carson Valley home can be proud of what we continue to do to support each other. Thank you for being part of a very special evening.

Dan Hamer

Juvenile Probation Officer

Minden

Don’t forget the art

Editor:

Just a reminder that the Carson Valley Art Association kicks off its 2019 Spring Art Show beginning 9 a.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall and will show through Sunday.

Come meet and talk to the artists at the reception 6-8 p.m. Friday. We truly do have some exceptionally great artists working in all types of mediums and genres so this is a great way to meet them and learn about their works and their creative passions in a neighborly atmosphere.

So please come out and meet the artists and see what beautiful works they have been creating to help support the CVAA scholarship fund for our local students. You won’t be disappointed I assure you.

See ya Friday evening.

Harry Lang

Minden