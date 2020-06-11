Letters to the editor for June 11

The Minden Park splash pad is back in operation for the summer.

Kurt HIldebrand

Proud to be a Douglas resident

Editor:

We will start by saying we have never written anything for public distribution. We felt we needed to write how impressed our family was for the support during my granddaughter’s graduation. We moved to Douglas County in 1984 and our six children have attended Douglas County schools. Now the second generation is growing up in this community and learning the values of what a community does for each other when times are challenging.

On June 6 we showed up for a line up of vehicles for the Douglas High School graduation near Lampe Park. We decorated our Yukon and the family packed in. Highway 395 had been closed and the procession began. A band at Lampe Park played music as we drove our granddaughter toward her high school where she hasn’t attended a class in person for months. She was able to see her classmates which she has not seen either. Of course, most was from a distance as COVID-19 is still around.

As we drove through town, people were sitting along the route through Gardnerville and Minden honoring these young adults for their achievements. They didn’t have to be out there. But they were. These residents lined the street and shouted they were proud of these young adults with smiles on their faces showing genuine love and support for them. Our granddaughter felt like the parade queen as she sat on top through the sun roof. This was so emotionally supportive for her. She really needed this. We are sure every graduate moving down the route felt the same.

As bands played along route, the community shouted and shot silly string toward graduates, we drove along. Watching young children to senior citizens yelling they were proud of them filling the entire route. We could not help but notice people who we know do not have relatives graduating on the street side waving, cheering and smiling.

The leaders of the high school, sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and so many more (which would fill this entire article listing them) showed they could pull off this emotionally supportive event. The caring was very evident through the kindness showed on their faces and the quality of event organization. A logistical nightmare pulled off very harmoniously.

Once arriving at the high school, we noticed how well organized, efficient and thoughtful the staff was. They get it. These young adults needed this honoring as a traditional graduation was not possible. This quarantine has left an emotional mark on this senior class who had no senior prom, no sports and other senior events. Something special for their send off into the world, which no other graduating class had, was just the right thing. A parade in their honor. This was something special for these special times. It is an accomplishment for this class of 2020 to reach this milestone so differently and to know they were not forgotten individuals for their efforts.

We are grateful to this community which we call home. Thank you.

Ralph and Julia Jones

Minden

Thank you for supporting graduates

Editor:

Wow! I can’t believe how much the community support of our Douglas High School graduates could affect me. I was prepared for a limited COVID-19, sit-in-the car graduation event. Instead, we were welcomed by the whole town celebrating the graduation as we travelled down Highway 395 to DHS. It literally brought tears to my eyes. This town is incredible! I can’t convey how much your support means to the graduates and parents. Thank you.

Mark Dieter

Gardnerville

Thank you for excellent graduation

Editor:

I want to thank the Douglas High school executive grad committee and Senior events committee for an excellent graduation for our high school seniors. Keith Cole, Katy Shipley, Linda Barnett, Jay Frey, Karen Lamb, Kerry Stack and the Senior events committee went above and beyond to organize this year’s graduation. They volunteered their time to put this on for the kids. The parade organization was well thought out and ran smoothly. The Douglas community showed up to support these kids and lined the streets to cheer them on. The flowers donated by the local Edward Jones and created by Leah’s Perfect Rose were beautiful. The signs that graced the entrance to Minden was so thoughtful and much appreciated. With the seniors losing half of what is supposed to be one of the best years of schooling, this put a smile on their faces. Each and every person I talked to (parents and students) were so impressed with how events were run and how much was done for the graduating seniors. I am so proud to be a member of this community and for the outpouring of love from everyone.

Thank you for everything you all have done.

Belinda and Jim Grant

Parents of graduating senior Adriana Grant

Gardnerville Ranchos

Floyd death unnecessary

Editor:

Racism is defined as, “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race.” Due to recent events, racism has become a widely debated and heated topic across the nation. You would think that as a white, conservative, and outspoken Christian woman that I would have no experience in matters such as these. In fact, I am probably the last person you would expect to have witnessed racism first hand in my community.

I grew up believing that the Civil Rights movement gave everyone equal opportunity and freedom; no matter what color your skin is. However, when I entered college I learned that this is not the case. I met my best friend and; now, boyfriend early on in school. He is African American. He is working hard to put himself through school while pursuing a business degree. It is with him that I learned racism still affects the Black community every day. It has become a regular occurrence to receive dirty glances and comments for holding hands in line to order coffee. Moreover, we were held up at the exit of Walmart and were not allowed to leave until he dug through the trash for the receipt. The employee would not trust his word that he did not steal the tub of ice cream purchased a few minutes earlier at the register which was within view. He was assumed to be a criminal just for the color of his skin.

Despite this, I do not believe that violence, looting and rioting is the answer. Violence has a way of putting even those fighting for justice in a bad light. Those who cause damage and harm others as a way of protest are detracting attention from the real problem, which of course is racism. Additionally, hating those who put their lives on the line everyday for their community, like police officers is not the answer. Hate is never the answer and punishing all officers for the sake of a few is not acceptable. Instead, people should put effort into peaceful protests and rallies, such as those who came together in the streets for a church worship session in Lynchburg, Virginia.

My hope is that we can come together as a community to end this injustice. I feel great sorrow for those who have neighbors, friends, family, or have experienced racism themselves. It is disgraceful that in a country such as America that the people around us do not feel safe to leave their homes. I pray for those who have been affected by recent events and offer my condolences to the family of George Floyd. His death was unnecessary and has shed a light on the problems with the American system.

Faye Carnes

Minden

Democrats to blame for riots

Editor:

If I were still teaching I would have assigned my students to watch President Trump’s State of the Union Speech so that we could discuss it in class. I cannot imagine how I would explain to them the action that Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi took when she tore up his speech. Nor would I be able to calmly explain the four congresswomen who were so blatantly disrespectful while Trump was giving his speech.

We teach our youngsters, after losing a baseball game or other sport, to shake hands with the winning team and be good sports.

However many of our Democratic leaders have been anything but good sports. They have been undermining and lying from the moment Trump was elected. I blame Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schummer, Biden, Obama, and Hillary for the unlawfulness, stealing, vandalism, etc., that has been going on instead of peaceful protests. They have shown our younger people that they have gotten away with their lies and corruption and some have gotten rich. Trump won the presidential election fair and square. But instead of working for the good of our country they have helped tear it apart. They have made a mockery of the offices they hold and have held.

Eileen Cohen

Minden

Speak out about the attacks from within

Editor:

Enough with protesting that turns into looting, burning, and destroying families, businesses, and communities. Enough with glorifying and condoning law breaking. Enough with excusing bad behavior caused by “feelings” of frustration about coronavirus, job loss or being quarantined; be an adult. Enough with confusing peaceful protesters with terrorists and criminals. Enough with confusing unacceptable behavior by a few bad police (four in the George Floyd case) and calling it systemic racism in America (empirical data says this is untrue). Enough with allowing organized anti-democratic based groups pre-organizing terrorism and criminal activities and then implementing those plans. AND finally, enough of my fellow good Americans sitting quietly and not speaking out against what is happening to our great country. The principles and laws that have made ours the land of opportunity, the freest in the world, the country where people die trying to “get in,” is under attack from within. We quiet “deplorables” have let it happen. Now it is time to raise our voices with letters, phone calls and emails to our politicians at all levels (local, county, state, federal) and yes, protests, and say enough and stop the madness.

Peter Engle

Gardnerville

Riots painful to watch

Editor:

It has been painful to view the riots and destruction that have emerged in our urban centers over the last few weeks.

In the aftermath of the abhorrent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, certain cities are claiming that defunding or disbanding the police is the solution to police brutality and racial inequalities against black people and will redistribute funds to improve black communities.

IMO, this measure would have the opposite effect by boosting crime, not only in black urban communities, but elsewhere in urban areas. It would jeopardize the lives, safety, and property of law-abiding citizens and provide no incentive for seeking real solutions for handling abusive police officers.

Our great country can only survive under the “Rule of Law.” We cannot sit idly by and allow this senseless idea of defunding or disbanding the police to take root and become a new norm. Perhaps a more effective option is to eliminate the barriers that allow bad cops with multiple conduct complaints to remain on the police force.

Although this may not become a direct issue in Douglas County, the consequences of this harmful measure, if adopted in cities such as Reno, Las Vegas, and Henderson, would certainly affect our fellow Nevadans living in those locations and could potentially bring transient crime to our rural communities. So, it may be prudent to send letters of opposition to City Council members and mayors in those and other cities.

Bob Russo

Gardnerville

Food for thought

Editor:

I read the editorials each week with great interest. I have to ask myself, “Why would the commissioners let Park exchange his Topaz building rights for the right to build 2,500 homes on prime agricultural land?” For generations this land has been flood irrigated allowing the water to return to the aquifer. Now Park wants to pave it over and have 2,500 families drawing water out of the aquifer. The next thing we could expect to hear is, “We have a water shortage and you may only water your lawn twice a week and we need to put meters on individual wells!” Do the commissioners just see $$$ signs as in “look at all of the property taxes we’ll take in.” Does Park have buyers remorse? Why doesn’t he develop his rights in Topaz? Why on prime agricultural land? We don’t have to give in to every request.

I read a lot of complaining about the price of housing in Carson Valley going up. Who doesn’t want the value of their home to go up? Across this country people have to commute to work every day. Either they don’t want to live where their job is or they can’t afford to live where their job is. I don’t get it. You live where you can afford and you work where your job is. I’m just saying these things are food for thought.

Mary Fauria

Gardnerville

Time to go back to old normal

Editor:

Now that we are slowly re-opening Nevada, some have warned about a “second wave” of COVID-19. I agree. This will be the inevitable result of Gov. Sisolak’s stay home order. People who have been isolated for the last 11 weeks have had no chance to develop any natural immunity. As they go back to work, they will be exposed to the virus and some may get sick. When this happens, it is critical that the governor and his staff do not panic and reinstate the lockdown, as the governor has threatened to do. This would cause a greater disaster for this state than what we have now. There is no life without some risk. We should be able to face it as grown-ups, confidently and without fear. Our hospitals are well below capacity, and the fact that so many of us have had the virus and recovered is a point in our favor. It’s time to go back to the “old normal” and not inflict any more damage to our economy.

David Hussman

Gardnerville