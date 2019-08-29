Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29

What about Centerville?

Editor:

I have been reading all of these articles in this paper, about the Park property proposal, and the development of thousands of new homes in our valley. Also included in this plan are new roads, which means maintaining new roads in our community. This county can’t even maintain the roads we have now. Why are they planning on building so many new homes and building new highways?

Here we go again, heading into winter and no one has done anything to maintain Centerville Road, one of our main thoroughfares through our town. It is full of potholes, temporarily filled last spring, and broken railings over the multiple creeks. The road is eroding in places. I read the other day that they are planning to resurface Douglas Avenue and other town roads, and work on Highway 395, but it seems to me that Centerville Road is in far worse condition than any of these other roads.

Elinor Lindberg

Gardnerville

Editor’s Note: The county has work planned for Centerville west of Highway 88 in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Thank you for kindness during hard time

Editor:

To our wonderful Winhaven neighbors, family and friends,

Thank you so very much for the outpouring of love and condolences in the loss of our beloved Labrador Louis. Thank you to Dr. Cameron Ross and staff for the exceptional care in all the years of Louis’ life. We are sincerely thankful and grateful for everything.

We are taught the angels have wings, but the lucky of us know they have four paws.

Hopefully in time we will see you on the trail. Thank you again for your unbelievable kindness.

Susan and Lance Jackson

Minden

Celebrity Waiter Luau a success

Editor:

Once again, people from all over the Carson Valley were getting their “hula on” (and grass skirts, and coconut tops) at the FISH Celebrity Waiter Luau that was held July 25 and 26 at Genoa Lakes. This year’s fundraiser was the most successful Luau yet thanks to the generosity and kind-heartedness of our community.

At this event “celebrities” from all over the Carson Valley compete for tips through their amazing serving skills (it’s a buffet), original costumes, and myriad “Waiter Games.” The celebrity waiter with the most tips earns the coveted Golden Pineapple award. This year congratulations go out to Brian Underwood with Sierra Lutheran High School for Thursday night and Amber Dimmit with Nevada Builders on Friday night.

Many thanks to all of the celebrity waiters who were kept hopping and hula’ing all evening long: Karen Gyson, Alex Uribe (State Farm Insurance), Jack Jacobs (Jacob’s Berry Farm), Brittany Smith and Liz Del Rio (Ticor Title), Judy Farrell (Shelter Insurance), Patrick Stewart and Marty Connole (Marty’s Appliance), Adele Hoppe (Coffee on Main), Alex Sciarotta (Coldwell Banker), George Phillips, Jr. (VIP Rubber and Plastics), Trent Tholen (Douglas County Assessor), Ted Thran (CPA), Dave Fogerson (East Fork Fire), Shannon Browne (True Bliss Salon), Brian Underwood (Sierra Lutheran High School ), Teressa Bennett (Just A Drop), Terry Lapan (Ameriprise), Frank Lococo (Northwest Lending), Paula Crout (Fabric Chicks), Danika (Rich and Judy Sheldrew), Dean Paris (Bellator Firearms), Jenifer Davidson (Douglas County Assistant Manager) Sir Erik Levin, Chuck Zumpft (Minden Lawyers), Larry Walsh (County Commissioner), and Zach Conine (Nevada State Treasurer). These wonderful volunteers and businesses brought in tables full of guests and made the evening full of laughter and fun for all. Thank you so much. You are truly celebrities for volunteering your time and efforts.

The evening would not have been possible without our sponsors who willingly doubled up on their donation for two nights of Luau. Heartfelt thanks go out to: Carson Valley Inn, Genoa Lakes, Reno Aces/Reno 1868 FC, Cathryn Kotler, Bleu Wave Cruises, Shelly Aldean, Ski Run Boat Company, Live Out Loud, Napa Sonoma, Precision Diamonds, Carson Valley Golf, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Country Club, Capisce? Restaurant, J Boutique, Tahoe Keys Marina, Overland Restaurant, Sidestreet Boutique, The Corner Bar, Cakes by Grace, The Margarita Man, Sierra Chef, and Greenhouse Garden Center.

Finally, I’d like to send my gratitude to Marie Stokes who has been my right arm at this with this event from the beginning with her creative ideas and event planning extraordinaire skills and the extremely talented and entertaining musician Dougie L who has performed for the last six years of Celebrity Waiter Luau. Thanks also to the cheerful greeters and raffle ticket sellers: Gillian Murdock, Devon Wirtz, Alivia Flewellen, and the very energetic photographer Kathleen Contento, as well as the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Record Courier whose ongoing support is so very appreciated.

The Celebrity Waiter Luau is Friends In Service Helping’s big fundraising event in the Carson Valley. The ongoing fundraiser is the thrift store located at 1561 US Hwy 395 in Minden. All proceeds from the Celebrity Waiter Luau stay local and go to offer a hand-up to less fortunate residents in our community. If you know of someone struggling FISH can help at the FISH Ranchos Family Service Center located at 921 Mitch Drive. It is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is 775-265-3474.

Katrina Rowe

FISH