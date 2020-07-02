Letters for July 2, 2020

Who are the haters?

Editor:

This is my happy little peace of heaven. Where my grandchildren call home and we spend magical days. Unfortunately, over the Father’s Day weekend, our piece of nirvana was the site of a crime against my First Amendment rights.

I have the right to support my candidate in the next election. I fly a Trump flag. Our Father’s Day morning was a little sad and a little scary. A large swastika and the words “ F— Trump” were spray painted on our driveway. Sadly, that morning I was required to explain hate crimes to my grandchildren. Those two proud little Americans were appalled. Their grandfather and father served in the U.S. Air Force. The latter deployed twice after 911 to protect the freedom we have worked so hard to build.

So, we formed a cleanup crew. With brooms, brushes and water we went to work. I explained to my grandchildren that sometimes you need to wash away evil. That we need to stand tall, proud and brave. Always believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Now, truly, who are the haters?

Tina Robasciotti

Holbrook

Writer seeks Dixie name change

Editor:

The name of the MS Dixie must change.

Giant glaciers covered most of the Earth’s surface 2.6 million years. Around 20,000 years ago the northern hemisphere began to warm and sea levels rose as much as 30 feet. This flood of freshwater stopped the equatorial currents, which bring warm water from Western Africa into the North Atlantic (this same current would be used to bring Africans to the Americas thousands of years later). The trapped warm water in the south melted ancient glaciers in the southern Arctic and large amounts of CO2 was released into the atmosphere. This created an effect much like our current global warming. Over the next 9,000 years as the Ice Age came to an end the Earth underwent dramatic topographic changes.

The name of the MS Dixie must change.

Lake Agassiz was formed as the ice sheet melted. Blocked by a glacial ridge to the south, the lake swelled larger than all the Great Lakes combined spanning 110,000 square miles. Around 13,500 years ago the lake breached the big stone moraine near Browns Valley Minnesota. The outflow carved a gorge one mile wide and 130 feet deep through the moraine, this area is known today as the Traverse Gap. The outflow carved out the Mississippi River Valley and fresh water rushed south into the Gulf of Mexico.

In 1812, a steamboat named New Orleans reversed the course of travel on the Mississippi River and enabled freedom of movement upstream. Improvements made to the design of steamboats in 1814 allowed for the transportation of massive amounts of cargo, including cotton and slaves. The movement west of commerce increased the demand for slaves. The steamboat enriched plantation owners spurring a period growth and consolidation prior to the civil war. In 1815 it cost $5 to ship 100 pounds of freight from New Orleans to Louisville. By 1860 it cost 25 cents.

The name of the MS Dixie must change.

The steamboat also enabled the movement of human cargo throughout the south and into the free north via the Ohio River. In 1855 the American hero and a son of freed slaves named William Still met Jane Johnson and her boys at Bloodglood’s Hotel in Philadelphia. Jane had come up river on a steamboat accompanying her master. Still made sure Jane and her sons never went down river ever again. He helped to free 800 Americans who had been held in slavery south of Mason-Dixon Line. The steamboat opened up an escape route to the Underground Railroad. It provided hope and possibilities.

The name of the MS Dixie must change.

Big Floyd made his way from the Bricks in Houston to the headwaters of the Mississippi River in 2014. We must reverse the course of the current, we must melt the past and carve our new way. We must change.

The name of the MS Dixie must change.

Robert Pipes

Mammoth Lakes

Thank you for plant

Editor:

Thanks to whomever sent me a beautiful plant. It arrived in good shape but I don’t know who sent it.

Jeane Payne

Minden