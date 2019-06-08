Letter to the Sports Editor: Schiller apologizes for not having boat in parade

Schiller apologizes for not having boat in parade

Carson Valley Days has always been one of my favorite events of the year. The 20-30 club has always welcomed me and last year I was racing on that weekend and received 40 text messages letting me know how much I was missed.

I planned to make it this year, however at the last race I broke the supercharger and can’t repair it in time. My plan was to have some banners made honoring my No. 1 fan Tommie Hickey as his smile was priceless when I would start it in front of his home. Everyone loves hearing it and I get to see everyone in town, but it won’t be in the parade this year and I wanted to apologize to everyone who loves this boat. I’ve won two races out of four this year and was looking forward to this tradition but if it won’t start there is no reason to take it. Happy Carson Valley Days to all.

Mike Schiller