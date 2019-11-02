Letter to the sports editor: AYSO season successful thanks to volunteers

Carson Valley’s AYSO Region 318 ran its Fall 2019 season from August through October and is finishing with several teams competing in the Kit Carson All Stars tournament this weekend. We want to thank all our volunteers who made this successful season possible.

With 48 teams this fall ranging from our playground/schoolyard teams all the way up to our 14U teams, it takes an army of volunteers to make it happen. From coaches, assistant coaches, referees, team-parents, field set-up, uniform coordination, pictures from Belinda Grant’s team, and countless hours behind the scenes, the board would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone.

The entire regional division of Carson Valley AYSO is run by volunteers, and the soccer season would not happen without volunteers committing hundreds of hours to our local community of children. If anyone is interested in volunteering at the board level, please attend our monthly board meeting on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center.

Carson Valley Region 318 will be running a Spring 2020 season as well, so look for more information soon!

Tami Anderson

Coach Administrator Carson Valley Region 318