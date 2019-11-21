Lake meetings in question

For more than 30 years, Douglas County commissioners have met at Stateline in recognition of the value Lake Tahoe has as an asset.

There have been many instances when it hasn’t been particularly easy for commissioners to meet at Tahoe, particularly when the skies over the Sierra turned gray and snow started to fall.

We’ve been working to figure out whenabouts the county commission started meeting at Tahoe, but we haven’t been able to pin down a date, but we believe it was sometime in the 1980s.

That’s certainly after the Stateline casinos sprouted high rises.

We can say for certain that county commissioners were meeting three times a month, with one meeting at Stateline.

Today, Douglas County Commissioner John Engels is seeking to reverse that tradition. We doubt he has the votes to succeed this time, but it’s possible.

The action would cancel a 24-year rental agreement with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, which may be revoked without cause with 90 days notice with notice of termination given no later than March 1, according to the county.

The county spends about $50,000 a year to rent space.

It’s hard not to interpret this as the latest salvo in the conflict between the Lake and Valley portions of Douglas County.

There are Nevada counties where the chief population centers are separated by hundreds of miles and are quite difficult to govern. The only direct link between Stateline and the rest of the county is Kingsbury Grade. That tends to isolate Stateline from the rest of the county, and not just physically.

We like that Lake Tahoe is part of Douglas County, but we recognize that there are folks who don’t have that attachment.

It’s important that Douglas serves all its residents. It wouldn’t be bad for commissioners to rotate meetings, including at Lake Tahoe, in recognition of that issue.