June 25 Letters to the Editor

Thank you to Smallwood Foundation

Editor:

Tahoe Youth & Family Services would like to thank the Frances C. & William P. Smallwood Foundation for providing a grant for $5,000 to help youth and their families with mental health and substance abuse challenges. In these difficult times with everyone’s new normal being so different many youth and their families are struggling. Isolation, anxiety, depression and fear of the unknown is adding to the many challenges young people have today as they navigate through this time in their lives.

As youth notice the struggles their parents face daily many wonder if their lives will ever get back to what it used to be. As they see event after event being canceled due to the pandemic, as they watch the news and see the senseless tragedies, anger and hate; they wonder where do they fit into all of this? What can they do to get through these crazy times?

How can they stay positive and move forward?

Many teens and their families need a safe place to get the support and encouragement they need to move through these difficult times in a healthy and productive way. The Smallwood Foundation has provided Tahoe Youth & Family Services funding to help us help young people and their families.

Please know you are not alone. There is nothing wrong with asking for help. Don’t let the stigma surrounding mental health keep you from getting the help you need. Be courageous, call us, at (775) 782-4202. We will help you take that next step to understand your feelings and help you let go of your anxiety, depression and fear. Tahoe Youth & Family Services is partnering with the Smallwood Foundation to help our community be healthy and hopeful for the future.

Karen Carey

Gardnerville

Keep recycling

Editor:

As I am an avid recycler, I was bothered by the article in the paper by Autumn Resney. I thought, oh boy, now we can start throwing all kinds of things in the trash instead of recycling. That lasted a day and I was so upset about it that I decided to call Douglas Disposal to verify the information in the article.

A Douglas Disposal spokesperson informed me that the information in the article referring to the documentary by Frontline/PBS does not pertain to our area. She told me that they do, in fact, recycle numbers 1-7. Of course, they have certain guidelines that need to be followed which are as they always have been, namely no black plastic and no styrofoam items. Douglas Disposal said “we encourage people to ‘bring it in’ and they practice recycling diligently from there.” I encourage anyone interested to call Douglas Disposal as it would be a shame to dump more recyclable items into the landfill when it can be recycled.

On another note, your soda cans can be dropped off at the animal shelter in the bin they provide in the parking lot and the proceeds go to helping care for the animals. Any newspapers can be taken to your vet’s office as those can be used there.

Please continue to do your best at recycling. Autumn gave many helpful hints to follow.

Jan Lee

Minden

Clerk and staff were tremendous

Editor:

In spite of numerous challenges that face us because of coronavirus uncertainties, Douglas County was able to deftly navigate a dramatically changed election process due to having an absolutely outstanding county clerk and staff.

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis has been wonderful to work with, proactively communicating with us regarding important updates or changes to voter registration and procedures.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson is consistently diligent about responding to any election-related questions in an extremely timely, professional manner.

And the County Clerk’s office always responds promptly and courteously to any questions we have.

The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer has stayed ahead of the curve with a top-notch, up-to-date, and easy to navigate website that offers links to helpful resources, including information about voter registration processes, instructions for changing or updating registration information, upcoming deadlines, and election dates. The office also recruits and trains election workers, doing their very best to maintain a bipartisan presence at election sites during election season.

During mail-in primary voting, if there were questions about the status of ballots, there were links on the Douglas County Clerk’s website to quickly search for and locate that information. It was simple to find out when the ballots were sent out, and when returned ballots were received back at the County Clerk’s office.

The safeguards put in place by the State and the Clerk’s office for the mail-in primary ballots demonstrated how a fair, safe, and honest mail-in voting process works.

Comparing notes with folks from around the state, I’ve learned that Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s office does an exemplary job providing the outstanding service that we are fortunate to have.

Thank you for a job well done.

Kimi Cole

Chair, Douglas County Democrats

Let voters have their say

Editor:

Item 7 of the June 18 Board of County Commissioner meeting initiated quite a squabble among the Commissioners as to who should – or should not – be chosen to write the arguments against retaining Redevelopment Agency number 2 that will be put on the ballot this fall.

Commissioners Penzel and Walsh balked at naming David Maxwell, Virginia Starrett, and Jeanne Shizuru, authors and circulators of the petition that puts RDA2 on the ballot, to write the argument recommending passage. Penzel and Walsh grumbled about mean-spirited comments they allege were made to them by these three at prior meetings. After Penzel recused himself, Maxwell, Starrett and Shizuru were – after much discussion — appointed to write the ballot argument.

The complainants never specified what comments had hurt their feelings, but this board majority has a history of actions that deserve to be called out. Why, for example, did Penzel, Walsh, and Rice (PWR) rush through a $34.25 million funding commitment for RDA2 prior to placing the petition dissolving RDA2 itself on the fall ballot? They deliberately denied voters a say on funding RDA2. In addition, this enormous taxpayer funding obligation was recklessly passed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with emergency spending needs unknown and no idea how the tax shortfall from closed businesses would impact the county’s finances. Penzel, Walsh and Rice chose to deliberately jeopardize our county’s financial wellbeing to deny the voters a voice on RDA2 funding.

When a board majority agendizes and passes, in this case, spending that puts their special interest friends ahead of what’s best for the taxpayers, are citizens supposed to just not notice? Not allowing the people to vote up or down on funding a project that may not exist after the November vote isn’t fair to either the citizens or the Lake businesses they claim to be helping.

Maureen Morris

Gardnerville

Respect the choice to wear a mask

Editor:

I understand that people are tired of the restrictions on gatherings and activities imposed due to the pandemic. You may be healthy and feel that you are not at risk of contracting a bad case of COVID-19. However, when you see me wearing a mask while I am shopping, please realize that it means that I take the risk of disease transmission seriously. Please view my mask as a request that you stay 6 feet away from me if you are not wearing a mask to respect the health of my family, and the choices that I make about how to care for myself and others. There is no need for you to ridicule me for my choices, nor for you to disrespect my choices. My wearing a mask should tell you that I not only respect your health, but that I am expecting you to respect my choice.

Elizabeth Tattersall, PhD

Minden

Powerful thoughts from letter writer

Editor:

Orchids and kudos to Peter Engle for his profound letter to the young and the old. The old and wise were once appreciated and respected in all cultures. I commend you for pushing back with your powerful thoughts and wise words. We oldsters must stand tall and fearless in the face of those who would desecrate, destroy, tear down all that others have built up in our country. I hope your eight points of truth will be read and heard by others and will be practiced by all of those over the age of 30. That is how we can fight in this culture war.

Carol Wentzel

Gardnerville

Making a point about Russian olive trees

Editor:

Amy Roby’s column Ranchos Roundup is a consistent enjoyable community read … always well written, too.

Last week’s descriptive Russian olive trees episode was instant recognition for those of us who’ve done battle with them. They always win, but we learn a lot.

Thanks for Amy’s relevant thoughtful conclusion, too.

Victoria J. Roberts

Gardnerville