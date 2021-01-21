Jan. 21, 2021 Letters to the Editor

Aerial photos of the Painted Rock gravel pit taken Oct. 17, 2020.

Roger Kubeck/Special to The R-C

Concerned about gravel pit

Editor:

My name is Eli and I am a Boy Scout. One of my advancement requirements is to write to a local paper. I chose to ask about the Johnson Lane gravel pit. I have an interest because I live in the area and don’t like the idea of big trucks driving through the area all day. I feel it will damage the road and because the company will not repair it so the county will be responsible for the repairs.

There should have been some effort to let the residents know the plan and allow us to agree or disagree. I understand it is on tribal land but it will impact the neighborhood and the rest of the county. All this does is make everyone have hard feelings toward the company and the tribe.

Eli Finley

Minden

Not the place or time

Editor:

I don’t want to comment on Commissioner Tarkanian’s issue with the school district, but do want to comment on his handling of the issue.

1) Douglas County Superintendent Keith Lewis has stated, “The district thoroughly investigated the complaint and our findings were upheld by the Nevada Department of Education.”

Tarkanian has stated the issue culminated in a Northern Interscholastic Athletic Association hearing. I believe this should be the “Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Activities Association.” This entity is the governing body of high school athletics and activities in Nevada.

My question is why was the NIAA involved if the Department of Education had already upheld the school district’s finding? Could the NIAA overturn the Department of Education’s findings?

2) I question Tarkanian’s use of his position as a county commissioner to publicly air his personal issue with the school district at a commission meeting. I feel this was an improper use of the position and a very poor decision on his part.

Sanford Deyo

Minden

Investigate the high school

Editor:

I am writing to comment on the letter from Commissioner Danny Tarkanian in the Jan. 14 edition.

“Where there is darkness, I shall bring light” should be the mantra for Tarkanian. He dared to expose a horrendous problem at Douglas High School and was shouted down as being totally baseless by both the new superintendent and his underling, the new head of human resources.

I find it very interesting that someone that has no reason for bringing a concern to the school district would be dismissed. The so called “Light House District,” that they like to call themselves, are able to investigate themselves and then find facts that substantiate their version of the facts and call the case closed. It does not seem right.

I also find it suspicious that only four of 29 witness were interviewed. I guess if you want certain results, you find those people who will collaborate your results you want and go with that.

I am calling upon the Douglas County school board to request an independent investigation of all of these serious allegations. If these accusations of bullying, students being exposed to racist, anti-Semitic remarks as well as homophobic and vulgar sexual remarks are deemed to be true by an independent investigator, then it should be deemed imperative that both the superintendent and his head of human resources be given a vote of no confidence by the Douglas County school board for sweeping issues under the rug and not giving parents, staff, and students the confidence in the administration that they deserve.

Both need to be asked to resign and a new administration be put in place that will have the public good ahead of what they want their public personification to be. There needs to be light that radiates from the darkness that is Douglas High School.

James F. Polka

Gardnerville

Tarkanian needs to apologize

Editor:

I’m glad I didn’t vote for Danny Tarkanian. And if I had I’d be mad.

Superintendent Lewis is right. Newly-elected Commissioner Tarkanian had no business bringing his (resolved) grievances with DCSD up at a county commissioner meeting. It was unnecessary personal drama. It’s apparent Clark County politics came with Tarkanian.

He sounds like every angry parent I ever dealt with when I was the director of a large California county juvenile hall. (Retired and moved to the best-conservative county in the state and possibly the country.)

I’m not saying his allegations are true or false, what I’m saying is the situation was resolved when he choose to move his kids to a different school.

Every parent has the right do what they feel is in the best interest of their children, however, his opinion of the DCSD administration is his own business. Douglas County residents deserve better.

For the record: I don’t know Lewis or Tarkanian.

Tarkanian needs to apologize to the community and the DCSD, and do what the voters elected him to do: represent the county, not his personal interests.

Let’s keep running the county and the school district under the appropriate boards, and keep personal gripes out of local politics.

Ted Martell

Gardnerville

Rocky start for Tarkanian

Editor:

New County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian seems to be getting off to a rocky start.

Just after his swearing-in, on the first agenda item, there was a motion to elect John Engels as chairman on the table. Tarkanian inappropriately tried to make his own motion to nominate Wes Rice as chairman. Rice and Tarkanian are the only two sitting commissioners who have received a large part of their campaign contributions from development, real estate and gaming interests. Rice has almost always voted accordingly, and no one will be surprised if Tarkanian does, as well. Engels was elected.

Later in that same meeting, the commissioners were all given the opportunity to express their own goals and policies for the county on issues under the control of the board. Tarkanian, however, spent much of his time on a personal family grievance, a matter outside the board’s control.

He insulted the Douglas County school district, claimed that DHS environment isn’t safe, and personally attacked the superintendent. Not only were his claims problematic, but, more importantly, that was neither the time nor place to express them.

At his first regular board meeting three days later, there was a consent item that was pulled for discussion due to concerns that it violated the Open Meeting Law. The item was about increasing the contract amount to repair a water main completed in October.

Tarkanian, without even addressing the Open Meeting Law concern, merely said: “I have been in the development business. It’s important to make payments on time.” He then pontificated: “One of our most important responsibilities as a commissioner is to make sure the taxpayers’ money is being spent frugally and under the most oversight.”

He failed to question, however, why a 10 percent increase in the length of the replacement led to a nearly 40 percent increase in cost (though neither did other commissioners). So much for frugality and oversight.

In closing public comment, I pointed out that most of Tarkanian’s large campaign contributions had come from development, real estate and gaming interests, and that nearly all of them had come just after the first required reporting period, meaning that they would not be in the public record until after the primary election, which would decide who would be commissioner. I did not suggest that he had done anything illegal or unethical (just perhaps deceptive).

Tarkanian took exception to my comments, and claimed they were a “personal attack” and “untrue,” though I was merely stating facts. He claimed that I had written “nasty and vile” letters-to-the-editor about him last year, though, again, I was stating facts. He had run for elective office eight times before and never won. He had bought a home in District 1 just six weeks before filing for that seat. He has had legal problems. It’s all a matter of public record.

One would think that someone who had run for office that many times would understand that some public opposition is expected, and would not over-react.

I ended my Jan. 7 public comment by saying to Tarkanian: “You stated earlier today that you are in the development business. The citizens of Douglas County still hope and expect that you will always act in the best interest of the community as a whole.” I maintain that hope.

Jim Slade

Foothill

Bring sanity to VHR debate

Editor:

I have been following the VHR issue in Lake Tahoe for the past several years. As a full-time resident of Zephyr Cove, it has become evident that the increase of tourists to our area has become unmanageable. Quiet neighborhoods have become “resorts” with new visitors each week and/or weekend. Vacation homes are filled to capacity or more.

I find it interesting that the legal occupancy of a VHR is far greater than what an average household would find tenable. This creates chaos and frustration for those of us who bought our homes to live peacefully.

It is obvious to me that VHRs are a commercial business in a residential neighborhood. How can this be legal?

Now I learn the valley portion of Douglas County does not allow short term rentals. It is great that the valley has its protectors so the area can remain rural, but who is going to protect the lake residents from this overtourism?

I realize the county receives revenue in the form of occupancy tax from the permitted VHRs. However, it is my understanding that a majority of that tax money goes back to the tourism boards (LTVA, TDVA, etc.), which then advocate for more tourism. With the cost of running this program, the headaches for administration and the constant disturbances in our neighborhoods, one wonders if VHRs are worth the pain. It certainly changes the makeup of our once peaceful neighborhoods.

I hope this new Board of County Commissioners will learn from South Lake Tahoe and categorize these VHRs as commercial endeavors and only allow them in commercially zoned areas. Or, at a minimum, adopt much stricter ordinances and pause new permits until we can understand their true impact.

Stephanie Scott

Zephyr Cove

Time to come together

Editor:

In the final days of the Trump administration, he continues to be the vortex of change the country called in when we voted for change in the 2016 election. Change does not happen without something being destroyed to make room for something to be created.

These last four years we’ve witnessed the destruction of norms, the desecration of traditions, exposure of greed and corruption, and the dismantling of our democracy.

We’ve also seen an end to voter apathy and a rising of people who refuse to ever again be victimized by racism and chauvinism.

We’ve seen the backlash and fear of white privilege as it confronts this change. We’ve witnessed the outrage, the determination, the destruction and creation, beauty, kindness, and courage in this process of evolving out of the old into the new.

Swirling in and out of the chaos was information. Information of beliefs, lies and truth. As a nation we were called to develop discernment, to understand the difference between beliefs and truth. We were encumbered by algorithms that fed information not based in truth but by what the algorithm determined we wanted to hear. We were encumbered by dogma and propaganda.

What we witnessed on Jan. 6 were people who choose sedition and tyranny in the pursuit of saving our nation from a perceived danger. People badly wrong in the pursuit of what’s right. They lost their way in the dark wood of fear, lies, misinformation and conspiracy. They lost their way because of the refusal of good people to shine a light. They lost their way because some people hoped to advantage themselves by not speaking truth.

As Americans, our greatest power is the power of choice. Our greatest freedom is the freedom of responsibility. Without responsibility there is no freedom. Without choice we have no democracy.

Trump has fulfilled his destiny of being the vortex of change. He has exposed, revealed and illuminated, and our work is before us to rebuild our nation.

In the 2020 election our country was united in our purpose to save our democracy. We were united in our desire to end the divisiveness. Regardless of the form you hoped that would take, choose to allow that to happen. Take responsibility for your part in healing our nation.

Joan Costa

Gardnerville