Gotta Dance raises roof for suicide prevention

While they watched and cheered on the 10 Gotta Dance 2019 celebrity couples Dancin’ to the Movies on April 5, more than 560 community members “raised the roof” on the Douglas County Community Center and raised money for a very worthy cause! The 7th annual “Gotta Dance” fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Network was a resounding success … hailed by many as “the best one yet!”

SPN was again reminded of just how generous the residents and businesses of Carson Valley and the surrounding local communities are. Their support of the annual “Gotta Dance” fundraiser continues to be overwhelming! We could not do it without the help of dozens of people.

There are so many people to thank, first and foremost, the celebrity dancers and their dance partners: Nadia Sandoval and Bryan Sandoval, Melissa Blosser and Eric Rodal, Pamela Litka and Oliver Paul Adams, Amanda (Wartgow) Premo and Scott Maas, Jason Lococo and Misty Magee, Aaron Rasavage and Kaela Johnson, Rene Hoogendijk and Lynne Barth, Alex Uribe and Mariana Aguilar, Brandy Marshall and Ted Thran and Micah Grover and Julie McCain gave so much of themselves to support SPN.

Pamela Litka went home with the first-place trophy for Most Money Raised and Brandy Marshall and her dance partner, Ted Thran took home the first-place mirror ball trophy for Best Dance. Brandy Marshall was awarded second-place for Most Money Raised and Pamela Litka and her dance partner, Oliver Paul Adams were awarded second-place for Best Dance.

Dreu Murin, MC extraordinaire, as always, took his amazing talent and personality to a new level and Josh Larson’s production skills were outstanding. Thank you, Oliver Pail Adams and his wife, Erica Chipp Adams of Dance Workshop Studio, for opening your studio for the dancers to use. Ann Peters once again volunteered her time and choreography skills to help the couples put together an amazing show. Judges Todd Whear, Eddie Dimock and Tara Addeo contributed their hilarious and spot on critique of the dancers. Thank you, Shari Chappell, for your mentoring skills and insights provided to the judges and Mary Swisher for your “night of” talents! Thanks to Ursula Prebezac and her team from City National Bank for tracking and tallying the votes and money for the evening. The Knights of Columbus once again generously donated their time to organize and man the bar and Mick Holub and Belina Spear of Aramark Catering provided a wonderful dinner! Sherry Mitchell contributed the appetizers and served them with the help of some of the Douglas High Culinary students.

This year we were especially grateful to have two Benefactor sponsors: Debbie Maggert of Guild Mortgage and Starbucks Distribution Center in Minden.

Our Patron supporters once again came through for us in a big way! GE Oil & Gas/Baker Hughes – Minden facility; Carson Valley Inn … we cannot thank you enough!

Thank you also to the many other supporters, both corporate and individuals, whose contributions allowed us to put on this vital fundraising event: Dreu Murin Productions; Elevated Events; Rachel Lomeli Photography; Custom Craft Builders; Stor-All; Christopher and Camille Bently; North American Millwork; Scott Smith – INTERO; J& T Restaurant; Carson Tahoe Health; Capital Beverages; Eric Rodal; ZGirls Fitness by Mariana Aguilar; Sierra Nevada Realtors; Ahern Rentals; Harrahs/Harveys Tahoe; Chris Bacon – PHC Builders; Cash Bar Productions; Lance Broderdorf – Native Nevadan Masonry; Carson Valley Medical Center; Dr. Chris Blaha – Motion Spine & Sport Chiropractic Clinic; Michael Cox, Warrior Quan; Montbleu Lake Tahoe and John Fisher – RE/MAX.

I want to extend a special thank you to the Suicide Prevention Network Board of Directors — Terry Taylor, Anthony Field, Natalia Vander Laan, John Merino, Sheela Bilderback, Dave Brady, Denise Castle, Jan Garcia, Andrea Highfill, Barry Penzel, and Steve Thaler — who not only donate their time and talents during the year but make a special effort to contribute to this event. Last, but not least, a heartfelt thank you to Nicole Lewis, Linda Sanfilippo and our Special Events Coordinator, Donna Chizek along with the multitude of volunteers who help us with this extraordinary event.

We, at Suicide Prevention Network, are dedicated to continuing our mission to promote awareness and prevention through education, advocacy and intervention, thereby ensuring that all members of our community can live their lives free of the threat and anguish of loss from suicide.

We can provide quality services and programs to our community free of charge due in large part to the monies raised by Gotta Dance each year.

The “Gotta Dance” fundraiser is the primary source of financial monies needed to operate our non-profit organization and once again, the generosity of Carson Valley’s residents and businesses is so very much appreciated.

Debbie Posnien is executive director of the Suicide Prevention Network.