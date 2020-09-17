Farewell dear friends

When we refer to Carson Valley residents who’ve left us, we often cite the “human landscape,” which has changed immeasurably over the past month with the death of three members of the Valley’s business community.

Longtime Gardnerville businesswoman Joyce Neddenriep died Aug. 14 at the age of 90. She opened Joyce’s Jewelry and Antiques Nov. 1, 1977, and moved into The Record-Courier Center in 1996.

She attended Douglas County High School and was home from college when she married Jerry Neddenriep in 1950.

She was named entrepreneur of the year by the Douglas County Republican Women and was a member of Fortnightly for half a century.

Last week we learned of the Sept. 4 death of former Douglas County Planning Commission Chairwoman Anje de Knijf. Born in the Netherlands in 1950, she was 6 years old when her family arrived in the United States. She moved to Carson Valley from Hawaii in the mid-1980s and worked as a Realtor for most of the last third of a century. She left the planning commission in June 2019 after serving on the board for four years. She ran for Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2008.

Both Knijf and Carson Valley Inn Marketing Director Bill Henderson, who died on Labor Day of pancreatic cancer, shared a love of the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Many people in Carson Valley called Henderson a friend, we know he was always one to The Record-Courier.

He guided and occasionally teased Carson Valley’s press corps, which has dwindled considerably since 1985 when he first took the job in Minden.

Just weeks before his death, he took the time to send a note asking about the letters to the editor.

Any other time, the services any one of these three members of our Valley community would draw hundreds or even thousands of mourners. But in these grim times, we must remember them in our hearts until we can meet to say our farewells.