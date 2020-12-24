Dec. 24, 2020, Letters to the Editor

Santa rides a motorcycle in Carson Valley.

Thank you Kathy Lewis

Editor:

We are so sorry to see you go, but so understanding of the need to do so.

You did a fantastic job during your tenure and you deserve more than kudos for it. Thank you for all you did.

It was a pleasure and an honor to have an opportunity to work with you during the elections and to witness first hand your commitment to the horrific task of running an election.

I’m sure you will make the same commitment to your new job. The fire district will be lucky to have you.

Janet Walls

Minden

Learning about Douglas schools

Editor:

In what turned out to be one of the best meetings of the year, members of the Rotary Club of Minden welcomed Keith Lewis, the new superintendent of the Douglas County School District. Confident and smart, with a biography that includes teaching, educational administration, and athletic coaching, Lewis demonstrated a full command of the issues that face the students, parents, and staff, at the DCSD.

It was good to learn that Lewis has filled the education prerequisites. He was a vice principal at Carson Valley Middle School, moved to principal at Pau Wa Lu Middle School, and then joined the district’s administrative staff as human resources director.

Many residents know Lewis as the successful former boys basketball coach at Douglas High School. Lewis spoke of the current equity learning program where all students are in the same classroom setting, but receive work commensurate with their learning level. As an example, a student with learning disabilities will be in the same class as advanced students. This year they added a full online school, DouglasNv On-Line. They’ve head 900 students sign up for this school. Fortunately, the district has purchased enough laptops for the students as well as hot spots for the homes that do not have internet access. Lewis and his team have instituted a new program titled EPIC Learning. We’ll be hearing a lot more about this innovative program, that focuses on new ways of learning, planning, and on to online teaching and all the steps in between.

I was particularly interested in hearing Lewis because I don’t know him. I have felt that the DCSD administrative team is too insular. You won’t see team members at our Rotary Club, or the Kiwanis Club, or the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, or the Elks Club. With the governor directing that additional state educational funds be directed south to Clark County, it’s more important than ever that the DCSD administrative staff be visible in the community, seeking partnerships with local businesses and non-profit organizations. It’s so important to be out, informing folks of the quality education being taught in the DCSD.

We are always told that Nevada is near the bottom of the nation in educational quality. In listening to Lewis we quickly learned that our DCSD schools are among the top schools in our state. You sensed his commitment to education and the students in DCSD. Most importantly, the guy is focused on the future. It’s clear that he’s not afraid to be out front and on the edge. How cool is that?

Kudos to the DC School Board for selecting the right guy at the right time. What could be better?

For the Rotary Club of Minden it was another terrific meeting. Our club is filled with bright people, committed to supporting our community with several dynamic programs. It’s the place to be! If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Minden, e-mail me at joehooven@aol.com.

Joe Hooven

Minden