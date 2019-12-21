Dec. 19 Letters to the Editor

Growth’s impacts on transportation

Editor:

Having lived in several other areas in my past before moving to the semi-rural Douglas County I have seen some growth and its effects. One of those things that has not been mentioned and considered while there is some concern about increasing traffic, we are still called semi-rural and do not need to think about vehicle emissions which would add more cost to our driving.

With all the growth now being discussed, how soon will we need to start paying for smog controls on our vehicles; also how much more public transportation will the County need to plan for, what we have now is certainly too limited for additional riders and their likely needs.

Pete Harding

Ruhenstroth

An ode to the vote

Editor:

Didn’t Penzel, Walsh and Rice

choose to make bad decisions

Ignoring informed advice,

And public oppositions:

Too many developments

With no real due diligence,

Against public sentiments,

And lacking intelligence?

Have 2,500 residences

Been approved by a stealthy gang of three,

Even though no real extra expenses

Are to be paid by the Park family

For more teachers, road paving,

Sheriffs, firemen, EMT?

Isn’t wealthy Park saving:

While funds are from you and me?

Do Barry, Larry and Wes care

About the adverse impact on folks

Of more crime, traffic, less water, clean air,

From three Commissioner’s votes?

Was a Receiving Area swap

Their latest and most ludicrous scheme:

One house for each 19 acre plot

Turned into one acre for 16?

Are we really supposed to believe

Fairly tales from County staff spinners?

Aren’t those the plans they conceive

For special interest winners:

Greedy developers, realtors and Park?

Aren’t Douglas citizens the losers?

Next June should taxpayers try to vote smart,

And replace two of the three bad choosers?

Roger Adam

Genoa

Trump worthy of impeachment

Editor:

I hope Congress will put the good of the country ahead of their fears of political retribution and vote to impeach President Trump. Thank goodness the Constitution gives Congress this mandate, it’s like Nixon all over again. At least Nixon had the good sense to resign before it came to a vote. I hope Trump will do the same. If he gets away with it, especially the obstruction, it would confirm his dangerous belief that he’s untouchable and set a terrible precedent for future Presidents.

Folks who claim the Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election need to stop and think. All that will happen is Pence will take over, not Clinton, and you’d think the Republicans would be happy to have someone more sane and presentable representing them!

We need to take our elections more seriously and vote for the most qualified candidates instead of the most “entertaining.” It’s going to take years to recover from the damage Trump has caused.

Vicki Bates

Minden

Will Chief Justice yield the power?

Editor:

There is much being said about the Republican leadership and majority in the Senate controlling most or all aspects of an impeachment trial of the President of the United States.

The majority party in the House of Representatives controlled much of how investigations were conducted, evidence presented and charges written. However, the majority party in the Senate does not have such autonomy.

The Constitution mandates that the Senate shall have the sole power for the trial with the limiting condition that it shall be presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. To preside is universally defined as occupying a position exercising authority, guidance, direction and control. This authority is granted to the Chief Justice not the Senate majority.

Presiding judges are usually held to adhering and enforcing rules of jurisprudence established under the authority of Article III of the Constitution. Tried by long accepted practice, the current procedures of our judicial system under Article III would serve well as a guide of that which is considered fair and just. But these would be only advisory because the authority, albeit largely silent on procedures, for an Impeachment trial is granted solely by Article I.

Now it stands that, the Chief Justice shall have the authority to decide if and who are called as witnesses. This authority extends to dictating what and how evidence is presented.

In the event of a trial it is to be seen how much the Chief Justice acquiesces to external wishes, pressures and efforts to control the trial. However, the authority for controlling the procedures seems to solely be his if he exercises it.

Ben Justus

Gardnerville

Impeachment farce remedy

Smokey Bear says “Put the fire out. Dead Out.” That’s exactly what must happen with this Impeachment Farce. If any “embers” are allowed to fester deep down in the heap then this fire will kick up again.

As with any fire, the cabal at the base of this fire must be exposed to the sunlight, spread apart, crushed then hydrated immensely so as to never ignite again. That’s the one and only proper method of extinguishing any fire.

The Majority Party must be held to account, while under cross examination, and explain to all Americans their allegations and accusations. The persecuted will finally be capable of presenting their defense which so far has not been heard from. The defense must bring all pertinent witnesses into the Senate Trial and stand in front of the American population and tell the truth in its entirety. Let the chips fall where they may.

If the Senate dismisses the Impeachment Charges without bringing witnesses to the stand, the fire will continue and be used as Opposition Leverage. As Smokey says, “Put the fire out. Dead out.”

Bob Buehler

Zephyr Cove

Quizzical quotes

Editor:

OK, time for a quiz. Here are some quotes from famous Americans: “Give me liberty or give me death;” “If you’ve seen one redwood tree, you’ve seen them all;” “It’s freezing and snowing in New York, we need global warming;” “Send me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free;” “Send them back to their (expletive deleted) countries;” “We have nothing to fear except fear itself;” “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country;” “I only regret I have but one life to give to my country;” “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose any voters”; “Four Score and seven years ago, our forefathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal;”; “The beauty of me is that I’m very rich;” “I cannot tell a lie.”

Now, match them up with the authors to whom they are attributed. (If you are not sure, it’s all right to guess): Ronald Reagan; Abraham Lincoln; FDR; Emma Lazarus; Donald Trump; Patrick Henry; John Kennedy; George Washington; Nathan Hale. You can check your score on the Internet.

And please, may I add one more quote by a not-so-famous American? “Once you have sold your soul to the devil, it could prove very dear to retrieve!”

John O’Neill

East Valley