Couple makes Ducks Unlimited magazine

North County residents John and Patti Larson were featured in the latest edition of Ducks Unlimited Magazine.

They’ve run the annual Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner, which is Feb. 1, for eight years. John has served as state chairman and is currently state treasurer for the organization.

The dinner is 5:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn. It’s limited to 200 participants. You can buy tickets a http://www.ducks.org/events or by calling Patti at 775-450-9575.

■ ■ ■

While my preference is for R-C Green (which contains a hint of black, like my soul) on Feb. 7 Record-Courier staffers will be donning red in honor of #wearredday to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women.

Sponsored by the American Heart Association, Valley resident Joy Lang is hoping to get an event started for 2021.

■ ■ ■

My light-hearted take on an impending winter storm prompted concern for my brain from some folks while others got the gag.

The medium doesn’t always translate humor, but that hasn’t stopped ink-stained wretches from continuing to try.

Any forecast that truly predicted 6 feet of snow in Carson Valley wouldn’t be a joking matter, and in fact would be unprecedented.

I couldn’t help myself and looked it up and the most snow Minden has ever received at one time is 2 feet in 1992-93. Even Genoa, which gets a tad more snow than the center of the Valley, was around 4 feet. That was a big snow, and a drought buster.

The non-sequitur was supposed to highlight that there would be way more wind than snow.

I hope people are able to forgive me having a little fun last week. Put it down to my effort to lighten the gloom.

