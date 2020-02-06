Coming out in the wash

There is more than one structure in historic Gardnerville that hasn’t been occupied in more than a decade, including the rambling former restaurant building located at Main and Eddy streets.

The town has seen some significant changes over the last decade, and some of its older structures have been taken down.

The East Fork Hotel, built in 1896 by Charles and George Brown, was demolished in 2014. Jane’s Hair Salon and the former Pyrenees followed in short order.

The trend moved south to the Midland Garage, which was torn down for a parking lot last year.

The former Old Town Antiques was built in 1935 and has been several things over the years, but what it has been since 2007 is empty. In 2008, the owner even let firefighters train there. But rumors swirled that when the owner decided to take down the structure and the one behind it on Eddy Street they both contained so much asbestos that the demolition would have to be handled by specialists.

Unless there’s a lot of money behind a project like that, as there was with Jane’s, it’s not viable without a buyer or insurance or something besides happy thoughts and wishes.

The only thing going for the Midland Garage was the nice paint job on the front that long survived the actual business.

On Tuesday night, the owners of the former Gardnerville Laundry laid out the trouble they’ve had trying to fix the building struck by a van nearly a year ago. The motorist’s insurance won’t pay a claim without a bid to do the work and the Nishikidas have been having trouble getting a contractor to bid on the project. A code enforcement violation filed by the town manager placed additional stress on the Nishikidas.

We’ve said repeatedly that redevelopment might do some real good in downtown Gardnerville.

But without those resources, Gardnerville will go on as it has for the past century, with beautifully preserved structures standing next to neglected ones.