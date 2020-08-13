Celebrate National Recovery Month with Tahoe Youth & Family Services

September is right around the corner and we have an exciting activity for you to participate in while celebrating National Recovery Month. This month-long event is designed to educate Americans on mental health and substance use disorders, in addition to celebrating the work of individuals in recovery and providing support to affected families and patients. Recovery Month has grown exponentially over time and has received increased attention in recent years considering the national opioid epidemic, skyrocketing overdose rates, the stress families are now under due to the pandemic and increased public awareness around the need for mental health resources and services.

In honor of National Recovery Month, Tahoe Youth & Family Services will hold a virtual event during the entire month of September. The “Miles for Recovery” Event will be one of a series of two virtual events Tahoe Youth & Family Services will be doing, ending with our annual Carson Valley Day’s race prior to the parade during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

This first “Miles for Recovery Event” will prepare participants for our next two upcoming events. This first virtual event will allow you to walk, run, swim, bike, hike, kayak and or paddle board or any other activity as long as it does not have a motor. You can choose either 30 or 100 miles to complete in 30 days. Invite and challenge your friends and family from near and far to participate. Prizes will be given to those who sign up early before Sept. 1. To sign up and obtain additional details, visit Tahoe Youth & Family Services website and signup at: tahoeyouth.org

Also join our “Miles for Recovery Facebook group”. Post your photos as you swim, bike, run etc. to help others get excited and to help you stay motivated. It is simple and will provide you the opportunity to get active your way and have an opportunity to get wonderful swag.

Our second Miles for Recovery Event will be in the Spring and have participants pledge per mile. Teams will be encouraged to participate.

If you have been procrastinating about getting healthy and becoming more active, these upcoming three events can be just what you need to get you motivated. Please join us as we encourage participants to get healthy physically and mentally while supporting children, youth and families recover from mental health and substance abuse challenges. Our community will be stronger together, if we take our own mental and physical health seriously and make it a priority.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services continues to offer mental health and substance abuse services to adults, youth and families through Telehealth. As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with our communities, staying active is a way for you to stay physically fit and emotionally healthy. Staying active is one method of reducing your anxiety, depression and stress. Life is not easy during these crazy days and Tahoe Youth and Family Services is here for you.

Karen Carey is executive director of Tahoe Youth & Family Services.