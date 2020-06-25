Carson Valley Days beats coronavirus

Back in early May the hope of celebrating Carson Valley Days was just that, a hope. Thanks to the cooperation of community leadership, the work of our members and the incredible support of community members and businesses the Carson Valley Days parade was a success. For what amounted to two and a half weeks the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club worked tirelessly to plan and present a parade worthy of the Carson Valley Days name.

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club thanks all those who held out hope over the past months and agreed that positivity and negativity cost the same so why not be positive. Our club thanks our community leaders and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office who were eminently patient with us and worked with our club in an effort to provide a welcome and positive distraction to our community.

Our club thanks each of our members for the work that was put in to contact sponsors, recruit parade entries, organize two parade floats, make parade judges breakfast, and lineup and organize the parade itself. Our club never complained about the hand we were dealt. We always remained hopeful and confident that we could do something to honor the Valley’s oldest tradition.

Lastly, the club would like to thank our sponsors. We are all aware of the struggles that so many small businesses have had during these past months. We had no idea or expectation that our club would get the support that we received these past few weeks. Before we list all of our event sponsors we must point to one small business that gave our club an overwhelming amount of support. Without Paul & April Wilson at Guided Truck and Equipment we would have not been able to pull off the parade to the extent that we did. Paul & April were driving forces in helping the club secure the two floats that the club added to the lineup. Mr. & Mrs. Wilson allowed our members who work for them to take days off this past week to get the road signs and cones, take off early to gather float supplies, drop off the judges stage Friday afternoon and even design the float that was used to recognize sponsors. The Wilson’s truly were a blessing to our club this year, and in years past, as we needed their help and many other community businesses to present this year’s parade.

And the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club thanks Mother Nature for cooperating with us and providing clear weather Saturday morning.

Chris Forsyth and Tim Provost are 2020 Carson Valley Days co-chairmen.