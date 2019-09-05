Building on flood lawsuit result

We know not everyone who signed onto a lawsuit against the county in the wake of the 2015 floods was happy with the results.

In it’s press release announcing the lawsuit, attorneys claimed the county allegedly caused the harm when debris and water entered homeowners’ properties in the summers of 2014 and 2015.

However, in the settlement going before the county today, neither party can claim victory.

Besides paying $420,000 in legal and engineering fees, the rest of the settlement will go to build two basins along the Stephanie drainage to withstand a 25-year flood, which was the standard the county requires.

That’s basically because requiring anyone to build for a 100-year flood would result in a huge earthwork and channels that would remain dry not just most of the year, but for years at a time.

The 2014-15 summer flooding mirrored that which happened two decades earlier.

Over the course of that 20 years, additional construction in the Johnson Lane area put more people in the path of the flooding.

Residents along the northern edge of the north Valley community, even decided to stop working on a flood control plan after nothing happened for five years.

When it comes to natural disasters, humans tend to have short memories.

Fires are relatively common compared to flooding, whether from the river or washes. Earthquakes and deadly avalanches have occurred in the recorded history of Carson Valley, but are rarer still.

That doesn’t lessen the pain residents facing these issues face, but like so many other things in life, it’s a gamble.