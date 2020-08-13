Aug. 13 Letters to the Editor

Why stir things up?

Editor:

I am very sorry that Chris Bently has decided to take the side of BLM. Why does he feel it necessary to get political? If we have any real problems Saturday he can blame himself partially for stirring things up. I am very tired of hearing this racism talk.

Our state needs to come together, not act like Seattle and Minneapolis. I fear for our community. We need to try to heal things instead of tearing everything apart.

Elizabeth Neumann

Minden

How do we calm fears?

Editor:

I don’t know how to calm the fears of my neighbors, because to some of them all Black people and specifically BLM protestors make their heads want to explode with hatred. Those same folks seem to think that its fine that the sheriff of our town threatened the town’s librarians with not answering 911 calls at the library after they created a statement on diversity and inclusion that had the words “Black Lives Matter” in the body of the text. I don’t know why that was such a trigger, but he took it to national media before he took the temperature of all of us, and that just proves that these two little “Sundowner Towns” have some growing up to do.

In my 60 years I’ve lived all over the country, in Kansas City, Chicago, and Oakland, teaching and organizing in some of the toughest neighborhoods in the nation. I know women and men who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in all of those places.

I have lived on the Dresslerville Indian reservation for now half my life, and there isn’t much I don’t know firsthand about poverty and racism in the institutions in Douglas County, Nevada. I’m dabo’o’ “white” and yet I came here and learned the language of the land; Wa:šiw, because that’s what you do when live amongst Indigenous Peoples. You know whose land you’re on, and you try to do what is right by them. You try to be a good ally.

So, the good people of this county need to look at the harm caused by their

Sundowner Siren at 6 p.m. every single day. Because through the 1970s that siren was a segregation siren that told all POC but specifically Waši:šiw “The Washoe People From Here” to go home. POC found in town afterward were either jailed or beaten. Some of you are “nostalgic” about that Siren, but it probably was not your relatives who were beaten for lingering in town a few moments too long in the evening.

Restaurants in Gardnerville were not desegregated until the 1970s. POC ate out of the backside of them here before that.

Racism and racist law enforcement are not, then, new to this place. I’m calling for my neighbors to be calm. Please don’t shoot anyone, don’t let your hate continue to grow against the very people whose land you all have homes on. Because see, not being a racist is nothing to be afraid of. Being afraid of people who have reached their limits accepting racism? Well, threats that you’ll “defend what is yours” just aren’t necessary. White supremacy cannot last because hatred is unsustainable.

Fear is an ugly precursor to violence. Let’s just have some free speech and we can all go home when the Sundowner Siren sounds on Saturday at 6 p.m. No one wants to break into your homes and businesses, no one is “bringing it” to you. Everybody calm down, please, exercise your free speech and go back home.

Laura Fillmore

Dresslerville

No place for BLM in Douglas

Editor:

Anyone spending more than a month in Douglas County, more specifically the Carson Valley, would be hard pressed to argue that ours is not a family centric community. Our sheriff is a personal and professional family centric man. Thusly, to have a librarian try to interject her political influence into this community, influence that is anti-family, would be seen as a threat. BLM , as published and documented, promotes “disruption of the nuclear family.” It is one of their top priorities, as listed on their web site. Additionally, one of two said organization’s founding members is quoted and documented as saying “I am a trained Marxist.” One can easily see why our sheriff wishes to protect our family community from such. As if that weren’t enough, a prominent member of their (BLM’s) fundraising board is a felon, convicted of terrorism and has served hard time in prison. She had her sentence commuted by President Obama, in his last few days in office. Again, well documented. (All this information was found on my cell phone, not the library!)

I propose that, in light of the obsolescence of libraries, due to the advent of the internet, we defund the library. Anyone with a cell phone ( know anyone without?) has more information at hand than our local library can even imagine. Encyclopedias were written libraries of sorts. We seem to be doing fine without them. Of course, they didn’t offer free babysitting though. It is highly likely less than one tenth of our citizenry uses the library’s devices, yet all of us are taxed for their funding. Let’s put it on the ballot and see what the voters think. Love to hear what Amy, our library director, thinks of that idea. Amy Dodson should be held accountable for any unrest, damage, injury or trouble her attempt to force her political views might foster.

Rick Campbell

Gardnerville

Not proud of events

Editor:

I have lived in this valley for over 70 years and for the first time in my life I am not proud of it.

The Black Lives Matter organization is trying to expose and fight against the systemic racism/discrimination that is so ingrained in our society.

Discrimination not only in the police/criminal justice system but also in the health care system, the educational system, in corporate America, in large and small businesses across the nation, and as shown by the last weekend, by small-minded individuals.

If you are Black, your chances of being treated the same as a caucasian is zero to none.

Violence, destruction of property and looting is wrong. But, discrimination is also wrong.

The upstanding citizens of Douglas County, whether male or female, whether Democratic, Republican or independent should be embarrassed and ashamed of the bigotry and hate that was displayed in our community last weekend.

I, for one, am.

S.W. Lawrence

Gardnerville

Group hides agenda

Editor:

BLM hides its true political agenda behind a label that most people can agree with. That is, helping the oppressed and the voiceless. But how benign are they?

Greater New York Black Lives Matter leader Hawke Newsome made an appearance on Fox News several weeks ago and threatened to burn the country down if demands are not met.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation,” Newsome said.

The founders of BLM are admitted Marxists. In a released video from 2015, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors reveals that she and her fellow BLM creators are “trained Marxists.”

A disturbing fact is that BLM is a member of the coalition known as Movement for Black Lives (MFBL) that wants to eliminate free-market capitalism, private land ownership, the police, prisons, and promote the redistribution of wealth. Here are a couple of their demands.

“We want investments in Black communities, determined by Black communities, and divestment from exploitive forces including prisons, fossils fuels, police, surveillance, and exploitive corporations.”

“We want a reconstruction of the economy to ensure Black communities have collective ownership and a progressive restructuring of tax codes at the local, state, and federal levels to ensure a radical and sustainable redistribution of wealth.”

Such phrases as “collective ownership” and “redistribution of wealth” are Marxist to the core. Marxist socialist doctrine formed the basis of Communism that took the lives of approximately 100 million people in the 20th Century while the rest of the population suffered immense deprivation.

The truth is that “capitalism has done more to empower people and raise the standard of living than any other force in history. In the last 20 years, capitalism has lifted more than a billion people worldwide out of poverty, while the share of people in developing countries living on less than $1.25 a day has been cut in half.” – Capitalism’s Triumph – Michael Tanner – National Review – 9-8-2013.

BLM’s goal to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” continues to promote fatherless and single parent households in the Black community and the social issues they face such as elevated crime, gangs, high abortion rate, drug abuse, and the inability to compete economically.

Unfortunately, the Democrats refuse to support school vouchers that would bring better educational opportunities to Black children.

BLM also wants to defund and disband the police that has already escalated crime in Democratically controlled cities.

Sadly, our youth are being indoctrinated into BLM’s empty hopes that will perpetuate government dependency in the Black community.

An empowering option to BLM is an organization known as BLEXIT that is leading the way in the “New Civil Rights Movement” in America. It advocates for school choice, pursues criminal justice reform, champions entrepreneurship and free enterprise as keys to escaping government dependency and poverty, encourages free and independent thinking, and promotes strong families.

BLEXIT offers a realistic pathway of hope and self-reliance for the Black community!

Bob Russo

Gardnerville