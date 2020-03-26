William James Coleman

Bill passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 84 in Carson City.

Bill was born in San Francisco and attended Sacred Heart High School where he was a stand-out athlete and inducted into the San Francisco City Hall of Fame, where you can see his plaque at the San Francisco Giants stadium. After graduation, he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers where he roomed and caught for Don Drysdale. After a shoulder injury ended his career, Bill became a Butcher and Meat Manager at Safeway and Raley’s in South Lake Tahoe.

William is preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart Lois and daughter Lori.

Bill is survived by son Bill and daughter in-law Puu, grandson Dusty and “sisters” Kiki and Pat. His son Bill cherishes the memories of them camping and fishing. His grandson Dusty remembers him being the first arriving fan at all of his football games and teaching him to “watch the ball hit the bat”. A man of few words, but the first to give a toast. Bill will be missed by all those who knew him including those that weren’t Niners and Giants fans.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Amanda from the Rehab Center, Tammy, Louis, Nikki, and Deanna from Ormsby Heights, and Wanda from Hospice. You are all ANGELS.

Bill requested he did not want to have a service.