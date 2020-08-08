William Downey

William Downey 89 yrs. old, passed away on Sunday August 2nd, 2020 at his residence The Plaza Retirement Community in Carson City.

He was born in Grants Pass, Oregon to Ronald M. and Edith E. Downey. He had two older siblings a brother named Ronald Downey and sister named Bettie Baer and was the last surviving sibling.

William married Derling Lorene Watts on June 30, 1950 and at the time of her passing they had been married 68 years. He had one daughter Judy L. Procaccini, and was a faithful caring father to her Until he took his last breathe.

William had 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was a faithful employee, working at the Southern California Water Company for over 30 years, starting as a Meter Man and retiring as a Division Manager.

He enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and gardening. He was not a religious man but he possessed a saving faith and was a person of outstanding integrity.

He blessed so many by his even temper and forbearance with others. William I. Downey was an excellent example of a man and he will be forever missed by his family and friends.