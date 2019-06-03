William Alan Houston

January 9, 1981 ~ May 25, 2019Born on January 9, 1981 in San Diego, CA. Passed away on May 25, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV.Will is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Kristi, and his 3 sons Corbin, Riley, and Aiden. He is survived by his father Milton Houston and his significant other Sue, his mother Bobbie Brown and her significant other Bob Pieters, sister Jenn Karbginsky and her husband Dave. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Jeannie Noles, two sister-in-laws Kari Face and husband Dan, Kristin Noles and significant other Steve Loven, aunt Dawn Swan and husband Ron, as well as his grandmothers and numerous nephews and cousins.Will was always happiest enjoying his family in the outdoors.Will's Memorial Service will be held at the Valley Christian Fellowship in Minden, NV on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm with his Celebration of Life Potluck immediately following at the Washoe State Park.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a Go Fund Me account set up in Will's name.