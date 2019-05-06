May 21, 1932 ~ April 22, 2019

Virginia Paul, born on May 21, 1932, in the city of Santa Paula, California passed away on April 22, 2019 to be with the Lord in Reno, Nevada.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Leonard Paul.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Nancy Przesmicki (Mark), and her two sons Dr. Michael Pirrone, DVM and Steve Pirrone, and Steve Paul (Chris) who was always like a son.

Virginia had 8 grandchildren - Lisa Richard (James), Robert Altomari, Buzz Olson (Renee), Kevin Pirrone, Mike Pirrone Jr., Rohana Pirrone, Vendela Pirrone, and Suzy Paul. 8 great-grandchildren - Ava Olson, Ethan Olson, Michael Richard, Alisha Richard, Brian Kasner, Dylan Kasner, Brandon Altomari, and Kira Altomari. And one great-great-grandchild, Lili.

In earlier years she had a daycare. She worked in retail most of her life and really enjoyed working in dress shops and dressing the ladies in the community. Martha's dress shop was her favorite.

Virginia loved life, her family, and God! She enjoyed music, dancing, and singing, and was also a pretty good bowler. She also had a love for slot machines and even won a Harley motorcycle at the age of 80!

Virginia's Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 10th at 11:00 am at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home located at 3945 Fairview Drive, Carson City, NV.

Family and friends will miss her big smile and great sense of humor. Her journey has ended, but her memory will last forever.



