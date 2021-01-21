Virginia Louise (Dunipace) Cook died Jan. 1, 2021, in Turlock, Calif. She was born Dec. 5, 1931, to Donald and Eunice (Davis) Dunipace on her grandfather’s farm in Ross Township, Ohio. Virginia grew up with her much-adored older brother Kenneth. She first attended school in a four-room country schoolhouse where she tells fond stories of learning cursive before printing and toasting sandwiches at lunchtime over the classroom woodstove. The family soon moved to Perrysburg, Ohio, where Gini, as she was nicknamed then, completed the rest of her schooling. Gini talked of friendships that lasted a lifetime, cherished time spent with her big brother and their extended family, occasional trips to Florida and her first real job when she took over Ken’s paper route, delivering the newspaper by bicycle all over town.

Virginia graduated Perrysburg High School and went on to Hiram College, finishing with a double-major in English and Home Economics. She then taught Home Ec in a little country school where she was also responsible for running the school cafeteria, planning menus to comply with government regulations and then making sure the children ate them. With that experience, Gini applied one summer for a nutritionist opening with United Airlines. She always sounded surprised when describing how her application led to actually being hired…as a stewardess. This job led to a move “out West” and the beginning of the rest of her life in California.

While based in San Francisco for UAL, Virginia met a young law student who became the love of her life. Hilary and Ginna, as she’s since been known, were married June 20, 1957 in Ohio and enjoyed 54 years together, moving to Turlock for 13 of those years and Woodfords for 40 more. Every year on their anniversary, Ginna & Hil renewed their commitment to each other, partly in jest and mostly in earnest as they agreed to “sign up for one more year together.” Their marriage was admired by family and friends alike. As Judge of the Alpine County Superior Court, Hilary was often appointed to other California Superior Courts, as his Alpine County caseload allowed. After their children were raised, Ginna and Hil enjoyed traveling together on his assignments to various courthouses and counties from one end of the state to the other.

Ginna was a talented seamstress who rarely followed a pattern exactly but used parts from several to design beautiful and unique outfits, children’s clothes, bowties for Hil and the boys, and detailed Barbie clothes. She also enjoyed creative stitchery, needlepoint, quilting, knitting, and many other crafts. In addition, Ginna loved to cook and bake, scouring cookbooks and magazines for new dishes to try, and happily exchanging successful recipes with family and friends. She is remembered for her beautiful flowers and the many gardens she created, particularly her “secret gardens” along the creek in Woodfords. She generously shared transplants, cuttings and seeds so that family and friends now have beautiful reminders of Ginna blossoming in their own gardens.

Virginia was active in both the St. Francis Anglican Church of Turlock and Coventry Cross Episcopal Church of Minden, teaching Sunday School as well as serving on the Mission Council and Nevada Diocese Commission on Ministry. She actively supported her kids as they progressed through Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Ginna loved libraries and reading, particularly non-fiction, and she especially enjoyed her long membership in the Gardnerville Literary Club. Virginia was passionate about her commitment to the Alpine County Mothers Club (now Parents Group), where she was a tireless fundraiser and instrumental in establishing a permanent scholarship fund for local students.

Most importantly Ginna was known as a loving mother and good friend, a woman who was genuinely kind, welcoming to children and adults alike, positive and happy, thoughtful, and caring.

Virginia Cook was preceded in death by her parents Donald & Eunice Dunipace, her brother Alva who died in infancy, and her husband Hilary.

She is survived by her: 3 Kids – Cristine (Jacques) Etchegoyhen, Timothy (Sandi) Cook and David Cook, 3 Grandkids – Dominique (Laima) Etchegoyhen, Karina Cook and Ryan Cook, 3 Great Grandkids – Vytis Etchegoyhen, Liepa Etchegoyhen and Kacen Cook,and her brother Kenneth (Ann) Dunipace, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who will all miss her terribly.

Memorial services will be held in California and Ohio at later dates, when family and friends are able to safely gather for hugs and Ginna’s stories. Remembrance donations may be made in her name to Alpine Parents Group Scholarship Fund, 35 Hawkside Drive, Markleeville, CA 96120.