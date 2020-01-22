Virginia Denna 1940 – 2020

Virginia Louise Moody passed away on January 4, 2020 in Sandy, UT. She married Glenn Denna. The young couple moved around a lot early on in their marriage following Glenn’s construction trade. They had 7 children before settling down in Gardnerville, Nevada and then had an additional 5.

She was officially recognized as mother of the year and was presented the award by Jim Nabors. To help augment her family’s income, she became a school bus driver for the Douglas County School District. Virginia excelled as a driver and won many awards in annual bus rodeo competitions. She loved playing on league volleyball teams and enjoyed softball games with her large family.

Later in life, she served as a full time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Croatia. Afterwards, she served as a temple worker in the Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain Temples until her health no longer allowed her to do so. Her upbeat demeanor and optimism were a source of inspiration and/or irritation to all that had the good fortune of knowing her.

She is survived by her children, Kelli, Kim, Janice, Glenn, Gus, Virginia, Max, Spencer, Samuel, Louise, and Crista along with more grandchildren and great grandchildren then can be comfortably counted in a given afternoon.

She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn and daughter Julie.

Graveside services will be at the Happy Homestead Cemetery, South Lake Tahoe, California on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Additional information is available at http://www.larkincares.com.