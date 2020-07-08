Virginia Ann Lerud

Provided Photo

Virginia Ann Lerud, 85, of Carson City died July 2, 2020. She was born October 25, 1934, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Edward and Marie Stenberg . She married Sterling Lerud on March 17, 1962,and were married nearly 48 years. Virginia and Sterling moved out west in the early 80’s when their oldest son, Terry and his wife Eva started to have children. Virginia was a social butterfly and her job in banking and constant interaction with people was well suited for her personality. You would often find “Gin” playing cards, whether it was with friends and family or just one on one with Sterling. Virginia loved her family and was especially fond of her grandchildren and especially, especially fond of her great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sterling Lerud and sons Terry Lerud and Daniel Lerud, her brother Tom Stenberg, and her sister Lois Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy Lerud; son Jeff Lerud (Faith Ann); her daughter-in-law Eva Lerud (Jim Chiacos); grandchildren Alicia Lerud (Eric Mortensen) and Steven Lerud; great grandchild James Mortensen; brother Don Stenberg (Karen); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virginia, Mom, Gin, Lady, will be missed by every single person that ever crossed paths with her.

She will be missed