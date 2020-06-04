Victoria Danielson

Sandra Danielson passed peacefully, at her home and surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 26th at 9:55pm. She loved Johnson Lane before the roads were paved and when the wild horses nibbled on her abundant vegetable garden. The Valley was her home.

Community called and she always answered. Sandy will be remembered for her incredible creativity, generosity and enthusiastic spirit as a member of the St. Galls community and a tireless volunteer at FISH, Barton’s and Hospice.

She is survived by her two daughters Geri Haslett of Oakland, CA and Victoria Wagner of Occidental, CA and her local son, Brian Danielson. Her children take comfort in the hope that in her passing, she and her parents, Elsie and Ray Clark will finally be reunited.

Should you feel so moved as a part of her community, the family ask that you make a donation to Kindred Hospice of Carson City in her name.