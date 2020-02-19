Vicky Sunseri passed away on Saturday, February 15th, surrounded by her loving family in Gardnerville at the age of 59.

Vicky is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Ashton and son-in-law Ricky Hutton, granddaughter Pearl, son Heath and daughter-in-law Nicole Sunseri, parents Peter and Ann Mascola, brother Peter and sister-in-law Jamie Mascola, sister Gina and brother-in-law Dave Brooks.

After growing up in San Jose, she met Paul through her job at Sunseri Salon, and they married in 1986. After moving to Gardnerville in 1992, Vicky continued working as a hairdresser. She battled stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma cancer for seven full years with God-given strength astounding all who knew her. She had steadfast faith in Jesus, loved her family fiercely and had a remarkable ability to connect with and care for others.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vicky’s life on Sunday, February 23rd, 3pm at Calvary Chapel in Carson City. Colorful attire required.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center where she received such loving care. https://bit.ly/2UTjR8c