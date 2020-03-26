Torke Patrick Carver

Provided Photo

Torke Patrick Carver of Carson Valley died on March 19, 2020 in Burley, ID. Torke was born in Placerville, CA on Oct. 23, 1951 to Bob and Betty Carver who pre deceased him. The family moved to Stateline, NV in 1955.

He moved to Carson Valley with his family in 1964 from Stateline, NV. His parents purchased the Genoa Bar in 1963. Torke attended Zephyr Cove Elementary School, Douglas County Jr. High School and Douglas County High School in Gardnerville, NV. Torke was active in sports and student government. He also attended the University of Nevada upon graduation from Douglas County High School. He then returned to Genoa to work in the family business. Torke retired when the family sold the business in 2000.

While in school and in business Torke was loved by all that knew him. He had a magnetic personality which served him well in business and customer service at the Genoa Bar. He was well known for his exemplary joke telling and making the world a happier place around him. Torke loved his family, his friends, his dogs, hunting, old cars, golf and Carson Valley.

Torke is survived by his daughter Catelyn Carver, his ex-wife Jan Carver, his sister Carey Pozzi and his many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be announced.