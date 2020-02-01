Timothy Knorzer July 7, 1934 – January 19, 2020

Tim Knorzer of New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones and went home to be with the Lord Sunday Morning.

Tim was born in Long Beach, Ca. Tim graduated from Wilson High in Long Beach, Ca., where he played baseball, entered the Navy and played baseball all over the nation. Tim spent his entire career with GTE of Southern California, holding many positions. He retired in 1991 as Manager of all repair of So. Cal. Tim loved a round of golf and watching his grandchildren play ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Geraldine Knorzer.

Tim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara, daughter Beth Hastings (Rob) of New Smyrna Beach, Fl., son Tim (Rene’) of Washoe Valley, NV and five grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Sydney, Jesse and Spencer, brother Erwin (Kathy) of Oroville, Ca. sister Carolyn Anthony of Fallbrook, Ca. along with many nieces and nephews.

Tim’s family was most important to him as he was to us.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the research and cure of Alzheimer’s.