Timothy Brian Stangle, age 66 died peacefully on Feb 25thafter a short battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his son Timothy R. and his parents Bob & Shirley.

He is survived by his Partner; Judith Thran, Daughters; April, Chandra, Felicia, Breanna, Brittany & Siblings; R. Don, Julie & Kevin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lampe Park on March 7th at 10:00 a.m.