Tim Barndt March 8th, 1939 – January 13, 2020

In the early morning of Monday, January 13, 2020, Tim Barndt passed away at home in Minden surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Born Nicholas Timothy Barndt on Mach 8, 1939, he was a lifelong Nevada resident that lived in Tybo until the age of 14. The family moved to Genoa in 1953 and Tim graduated from Douglas High School in 1957. He spent two years at UNR and then went into the Air Force where he served in Germany and Greece. After the Air Force he went to Vietnam as a Civilian Contractor installing communications sites. Tim worked for Silver King Mining in Central Nevada before going to work for EG&G under contract for the Air Force.

Tim met wife Diane Russell at his brother’s wedding in the early 1970s. They married on November 8, 1980 and lived at Base Camp near Tybo when daughter Sarah was born in 1982. Tim and family moved back to Douglas County in 1985.

Tim went to work for Carson Tahoe Health in 1989 and retired in 2018 after 29 years of service to the hospital. He was very active in youth sports (soccer in particular) and 4-H with Sarah.

Tim is survived by wife Diane, 11-year-old grandson Cohen Lee Demuth, sister Deborah Mara Barndt, and two brothers Dennis Christopher and Stephan Vincent Barndt.

Proceeded in death by daughter Sarah Marie Barndt Demuth, parents Martha Mary and Victor Joseph Barndt, sister Vicki Jo Victor, and brothers James Patrick and Brian Peter Barndt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim’s name to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, Attn: Jacki or Terra, 1535 Medical Parkway, Resource Center Suite A, Carson City, NV 89703. Ph: 775-445-7500.

Services will be held at St Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville on Saturday, January 18 at 12:30 pm. Reception to follow at the church.