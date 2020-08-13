Thomas Robert McCormick

Provided Photo

Tom passed away from this earth to heaven, at the age of 74, on his 53rd wedding anniversary, surrounded by family and the love of his life, Gail, after a courageous 9 month battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Fullerton, CA to Cyrus Robert McCormick and Carolyn Pritchard. He and Gail met when he was 11 and she was 8, their families lived one house away from each other. They were high school sweethearts and after school married on 8/12/1967. They moved to Nevada in 1977 to raise their three girls.

Tom was a life long mechanic, able to fix, re-build or build anything he wanted or needed. His favorites were his homemade wood splitter, his re-built Jeep, and a MG Midget. Tom loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, woodcutting and exploring all of Nevada and taking all his girls on adventures. After retiring from the Nevada Department of Transportation and when the girls were grown, he took up target shooting, competing in matches where he often placed in the top 10. He and Gail enjoyed traveling all over the world taking several trips a year.

He is survived by his wife Gail of 53 years, daughters Molly (Jonathan) Herbert, Katy (Tony) Parodi, Mary (Jose) Phariss, his granddaughter Maizey Parodi (Caylin Keebaugh), his grandson Mason (Torreyana) Parodi and his great grandchild Baby Parodi (due Jan 2021) as well as his sister, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Tom was a kind, gentle and humble man with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed but will always be remembered.

No services are being held at this time.