Thomas G Ercanbrack

Provided Photo

Thomas G Ercanbrack, age 86, passed away on May 11, 2020 at his home in Minden, Nevada. He was married to Deana Ercanbrack for 22 years.

Born in Santa Monica, California, Tom was the son of Von R Ercanbrack and Nellie F Ercanbrack. He attended Pinewood elementary school and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in 1952. Tom served in the United States Air Force. He worked in construction for many years, specializing in building, roofing and remodeling. Tom was a firefighter for the Pasadena Fire Department for over 20 years.

Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City, Nevada. He belonged to the Elks club for over 50 years, He was also a member of the American Legion. He was a Boy Scout while in school and earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Tom loved to work with his hands, especially wood working and carpentry. He also loved to play handball and go camping with his family and fellow firefighters during his years on the fire department. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his devotion to God and country, family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Deana, his daughters Debbi Turilli, Terri Bestpitch, Tammi Wyckoff and Kelli Beaton, his sister, Shirley Stoker and sixteen grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Von Ercanbrack, his mother Nellie Ercanbrack, his sister Jean Semones, his brother-in-law John Stoker and grandson Derick Wyckoff.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a celebration of life planned for Tom in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Carson City for the restoration of the old Sanctuary, or to a veteran’s organization.