Thelma Ruth Nelson

Provided Photo

Thelma Ruth Nelson passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born on October 25, 1916 to parents Leslie Arthur Williams and Jennie Belva Barton in Bremerton, Washington. She always referred to herself as a Navy brat, as her father was an officer in the U.S. Navy. They lived in many places during her father’s time on duty. Her most memorable places were Coronado Island in San Diego, Samoa and Dahlgren, Virginia, where she graduated from High School.

She met her husband Henry B. Nelson in La Mesa, California. They were married there on January 27, 1939. They had two children while living in La Mesa, a son William R. Nelson and a daughter Betty J. Nelson. Ten years later they moved to Claremont, California and had another daughter Terri D. Nelson.

Thelma was always active, she was President of the Claremont Women’s Club and while attending this club she became interested in playing Duplicate Bridge. She loved playing bridge and she became a Life Master. She even started her own bridge club, which she ran for a number of years. She continued to play Bridge as long as she was able. She also enjoyed playing golf with her husband and her daughter, Terri. She continued to play until she was 90.

Thelma and her husband, Henry were married for 64 years when he passed in 2003. She moved to Minden, Nevada with her daughter Terri and son-in-law Charles in 2004, where she met many wonderful friends while playing Bridge.

Thelma is survived by her children Bill Nelson, Betty Buchanan, and Terri Luettgerodt, daughter-in-law Gloria Nelson and son-in-law Charles Luettgerodt, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year once the pandemic has passed.