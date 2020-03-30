Susan Lynn Larkin

Provided Photo

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of famed pedigree analyst, author,Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred historian, Susan Lynn Larkin, on March 22, 2020. Born April 6, 1955, Susan lived life to the fullest with her husband, Tim, and devoted her work to pedigree research, and sharing her knowledge with some of the most prominent Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse operations in the nation, such as the American Quarter Horse Association Museum, and Speedhorse Magazine.

Although many knew Susan through the horse industry, those closest to her remember her through her love of her family. Susan never missed an opportunity to tell her friends how wonderful her husband and son are. She always had the most wonderful stories of all the complex things her husband custom built, and the amazing work her son is doing in the photography and graphic design sectors.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Larkin, her son Bill Larkin, Daughter-In-Law, Jennifer Larkin, Grandson, Brandon, and Brother and Sister In-Law, Gary and Lisa Barwig.

Although she is no longer with us, we will never forget the impact she had on our lives.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.