Sigurd "Bud" Dailey

Sigurd was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, the oldest and last surviving of 10 children, to Gerald and Evelyn Dailey. He proudly served in the United States Army during the final days of World War II and was deployed to South Korea. After his service, he moved to California where his family had relocated. He soon met the love of his life, Marilyn McBroom. The two were married on March 25, 1951 and were married for 53 years.

Sigurd spent his career as a Longshoreman, working out of the Port of Los Angeles and San Pedro. He retired in 1989 and moved to Minden, Nevada, which he loved.

Sigurd loved life and only saw the best in everyone and everything; he loved every excuse to celebrate any occasion or holiday – from Christmas to Groundhog Day.

He was a man’s man, and a gentleman! He had more stories than anyone could imagine; just when you thought you heard them all, he would tell another story!

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Sigurd is survived by his four daughters, Jillaine Marsh (Everett), Valen Williams (James), Maureen Argon (Mitch), Heather Manzo (Sal), eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Joyce Neddenriep.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dailey, and grandson, Dane Williams.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for such wonderful care and support: Especially Dr. Nita Schwartz, Nurses Rey, Annette, and CNA Janelle.

A private burial was held on March 20th at Eastside Memorial Park.