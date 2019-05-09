Sean McConville

June 3, 1972 – May 3, 2019

With much sadness we announce the passing of our son, brother, uncle and friend.

Born in Whittier, California, Sean moved to Gardnerville, NV with his family in 1986 calling it their home. After graduating from Douglas High School in 1990, Sean’s love for adventure and passion for travel allowed him to live in amazing places such as Hawaii and Alaska. In 2010 Sean made his way back home to Nevada where he worked as a Tax Examiner for the State of Nevada.

Sean enjoyed fishing, hiking, snowboarding, cooking and of course spending time with his family.

Sean is survived by his parents, Randy and Mona McConville, brother’s Eric McConville and Darren McConville and his 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.