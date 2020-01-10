Sandra Martin Apr 1, 1934 ~ Dec 26, 2019

Sandra Martin, 85 of Gardnerville passed away December 26, 2019. Born in San Francisco to Ethel and Albert Smith. She was an avid Horse trainer, raised Registered Quarter Horses as well as Registered Short Horn cattle. She loved helping anyone who had a love of ranching.

She is survived by her daughter Kit DiSalvo and son Ben DiSalvo both of Gardnerville. Also 5 grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

She is proceed in death by both her parents and her 1st husband Bennie DiSalvo of Gardnerville and Anthony Martin of Oakdale, Ca.

Sandra spent the last 4 years living in Gardnerville researching genealogy, spending time with family and making many friends. She will be missed by so many who’s lives she touched with her knowledge, love and friendship.

Sandra donated her body to the Medical Anatomy Dept. at UNR to educate our future Physicians.

Celebration’s of life will be announced at a later date.

Thank you for the precious memories forever alive in our heart.