Rose Hausler

Provided Photo

Rose Hausler Resident of San Jose, Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and cherished friend to many, passed away April 13, 2020.

Rose was born in Omaha, Nebraska and moved to Winona, Minnesota where she grew up. She cherished family and friends and was introduced to her future husband Tom through his sister. After marrying Tom in 1953, they eventually moved to San Jose, CA and raised 5 children.

Rose served on the Ladies Guilds of St. Joseph’s School, San Jose and St. Christopher Parish, the Parent Board at Presentation High School and participated in countless events to support each school.

Rose was also school Secretary at St. Clare Elementary School and Secretary to the Dean at Bellarmine College Preparatory before retiring to Minden, Nevada where she and husband Tom lived for nearly 20 years before returning to San Jose.

Minden was a very special place for Rose and Tom where many memories were made with very dear friends and family including St. Gall Parish.

Rose lived a full life and loved being with family and friends, traveling, cooking, sewing, singing in the church choir, playing cards, winning a few jackpots at CVI and sharing a good laugh.

She is survived by her children Kathy, Mary, Anne and John (Nicole).Rose also leaves her granddaughters Jennifer, Heather (Eric) and Elizabeth.

She is preceded in death by husband, Tom and son Michael (Susan).

Private interment held. Future memorial date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary at 466 N. Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95050 is in charge of arrangements.