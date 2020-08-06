Ron Brown

Provided Photo

After successfully battling numerous medical issues, Ronald Brown regretfully passed away at nearly 86 years old on July 7, 2020 from complications due to pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown, by his three children,Larry Brown, Bryan Brown, and Kristi Brown, and by his grandchildren, Tyler Vento and Morgan Vento.

Ron graduated from UCLA in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science (major in Physical Education). He also received a Master of Science in Education in 1973 from Cal State Fullerton and was a veteran of the Army where he served from 1959 to 1965.

Ron was happiest when he was spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids; or on the soaring fields of Southern California and Carson Valley where he enjoyed flying remote control gliders; or puttering in the garage or yard on whatever house project was available. He was up for any engineering or repair challenge, and always knew the right way to do something. His advice and knowledge about everything under the sun will be truly missed.

In his early years, Ron was a lifeguard at Culver City Pool. Later, his family shared many happy summers together at the beach where Ron taught them an appreciation of, and a healthy respect for, the ocean.

In Ron’s working career, he taught primarily science at North Torrance High in Torrance, CA for 32 years, including service as Curriculum Coordinator, Staff Assistant, and Vice Principal. During that time, he helped coach footfall, and spent many years coaching the North Torrance high school girls’ volleyball team. His lifelong interest in teaching and learning was demonstrated most recently in how much he enjoyed learning about current technological gadgets from his grandkids.

With their love of the mountains and natural beauty, Ron and his wife Sandra retired in 1999 to Gardnerville, where they spent many happy years enjoying the seasons and working in their yard.

Ron worked hard his entire life, and was a role model for always giving it your all, even in the toughest of circumstances.

May he rest in peace.